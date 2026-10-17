Mashatile believes in Limpopo, but business leader questions investment conference effect

Opening the conference, Ramathuba welcomed Mashatile back to what she called 'the heartbeat of our continent's northern frontier'.

Limpopo is done chasing pledges. It now wants factories on the ground, crops processed locally and jobs that pay.

That was the message from both Premier Phophi Ramathuba and Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the sixth Limpopo Investment Conference at The Ranch Resort in Polokwane this week.

Convened under the theme “From Pledges to Progress: Accelerating Implementation and Unlocking Investment in Limpopo“, the conference brought together investors, business leaders, traditional leaders and government from across the province and the SADC region.

Opening the conference, Ramathuba welcomed Mashatile back to what she called “the heartbeat of our continent’s northern frontier” and thanked the Presidency for its support since the conference’s inception.

“There were moments when the sheer magnitude of our socio-economic challenges tested our resolve. The understandable impatience of our people – faced with the heavy burden of rising unemployment and sluggish economic opportunities – weighed heavily upon us,” she said.

“There were times when the summit felt like an uphill battle against insurmountable odds. But determination, grit and visionary partnership won the day.”

Successes

Ramathuba said the cumulative impact is now visible.

For the past four years, Limpopo has consistently ranked among South Africa’s top three provinces for job creation.

While the unemployment rate stands at 33%, remains a formidable challenge, her administration has set a firm target to bring it below 20% by the end of its term.

She said the province’s rising contribution to national GDP and the retreat of poverty – from 60% a decade ago to approximately 40% today – prove the chosen path is correct.

“Silent yet profound milestones tell the true story of these investments. Limpopo now leads the nation in urbanised housing development, leads in households sustaining themselves through agricultural produce and boasts over 95% electricity access,” Ramathuba said.

“Yet, we harbour no illusions. These strides would be incomplete without addressing our remaining structural bottlenecks – specifically, the urgent need for enhanced road infrastructure and sustainable water security.”

Will anything change though?

Forum for the Limpopo Entrepreneurs (FOLE) provincial secretary Siviko Mabunda said he was baffled that while the investment conferences produced so many pledges since inception in 2021, very few of the pledges, he said, were turned into tangible, bankable money that helps to swell Limpopo’s economy.

“I am also baffled that the number of jobs created by these pledges is dwarfed.”

“President Cyril Ramaphosa said by 2030, pledges from economic investments should make up to R3 trillion. We have only four years to go. Please level with us, Mr President and our beloved Premier, are you going to meet the deadline and deliver precisely as planned?” Mabunda asked.

Investment destination

Ramathuba said the province is resolutely positioning itself as South Africa’s premier investment destination, with its primary imperative this year being decisive movement from pledges to implementation.

She pointed to Limpopo’s rich, diversified mineral resource base, exceptionally fertile agricultural land, strategic geographic location linking South Africa to the broader SADC region and world-class tourism assets.

Through its two flagship Special Economic Zones – the Musina-Makhado SEZ and the Fetakgomo-Tubatse SEZ – the province intends to convert these advantages into aggressive industrialisation and sustainable jobs.

‘Our goal is not simply to attract investment’

Taking the podium, Mashatile said Limpopo has already secured more than R452 billion in investment pledges over the life of the conference, with more than R71 billion worth of projects implemented and nearly 24 000 jobs created.

“Investment commitments are important, but their true value lies in what they achieve. They must result in new businesses, expanded industries, decent jobs and opportunities that improve the lives of our people,” Mashatile said.

“Our goal is not simply to attract investment. It is to ensure that investment translates into tangible benefits for communities, supports local enterprises, drives industrialisation, and contributes to inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

He said Limpopo is exceptionally well placed for growth, with significant opportunities in mining and mineral beneficiation, agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, logistics and renewable energy.

“The real measure of our success will not be the value of investments announced today. It will be our ability to ensure that those investments become operational projects, thriving businesses and sustainable jobs.

“Ultimately, it is implementation that drives growth; it is projects that create employment, and delivery that transforms lives,” he said.

Mashatile said the province must make full use of its strategic location as a gateway to the Southern African Development Community and the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area. However, he said, increased trade must stimulate local production, strengthen value chains and attract new industries.

He said reliable energy, water security, efficient transport systems, logistics networks and digital connectivity are no longer optional – they are essential for competitiveness.

“While investors are drawn to economic potential, they invest where there is confidence. They seek policy certainty, transparent governance, efficient regulation and credible implementation,” he said.

He said the government remains committed to improving the ease of doing business and praised the establishment of the InvestSA One Stop Shop in Limpopo, which gives investors a single point of access to government services.

“It forms part of our broader strategy to improve regulatory efficiency, lower the cost of doing business and make South Africa a more attractive investment destination. It sends a clear message: Limpopo is open for business,” Mashatile said.

Industrialisation

He stressed that South Africa’s future prosperity cannot be built on exporting raw materials alone. The country must deepen industrialisation, process more minerals locally, add value to agricultural production and manufacture more goods locally.

“But industrialisation cannot succeed without investing in people. As new investments flow into the province, we must ensure that our young people have the skills needed to participate meaningfully in a changing economy,” he said, calling for more investment in education, technical and vocational training, apprenticeships and workplace learning.

He said investment must create opportunities not only for large corporations, but also for township enterprises, small businesses, cooperatives, emerging industrialists, and local suppliers.

“True economic inclusion is achieved when growth creates opportunities for all,” he said.

With local government elections set for November, Mashatile said strong, capable and accountable municipalities are essential for delivering services and supporting local economic development.

“At the heart of every investment is a human story. It is the story of a young person searching for work, a small business owner seeking an opportunity to grow, a woman striving to build a better future for her family,” Mashatile said.

“Together, we must turn pledges into progress through partnership, accountability and decisive action. If we succeed, we will not only unlock investment. We will unlock opportunity, growth and a better future for the people of Limpopo.”