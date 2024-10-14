Daily News Update: FS premier under fire | Lotto put on hold for months? | Mashatile ‘rescues’ Lesufi

Latest news headlines include corruption allegations by a road contractor that Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and her husband received two luxury German cars, as well as money from him.

Meanwhile, National Lottery games could be put on hold for months due to delays in awarding the next operator licence.

Furthermore, a three-year-old toddler was among the seven people killed in an Orange Farm mass shooting.

News Today: 14 October 2024

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Mangaung Metro speaker Lawrence Mathae, are in hot water after the alleged termination of a multimillion-rand road tender exposed claims of corruption.

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae. Picture: X/ @FreeCogtaHS

Patrick Phuti, the CEO of New Beginnings, sent WhatsApp messages to the couple asking why he was sidelined from a project after he gave them two luxury cars. He also claimed he has spent large amounts of money to help the premier hold events.

Hard luck for Lotto dreams? New licence delay may jinx SA’s National Lottery games

National Lottery games in South Africa could grind to a complete standstill for about six to 12 months next year due to alleged irregularities around the awarding of a new operator licence.

South Africa could be without the National Lottery for at least six months. Picture: iStock

City Press reported that, according to a source, the alleged irregularities could have a drastic impact on Lottery operations in 2025.

“Lottery in South Africa may come to an abrupt stop for about six to 12 months next year. Precipitating this drastic halt of the country’s favourite gambling pastime is a myriad of alleged irregularities in the process under way to appoint the Lottery licence operator.”

Mass shooting in Orange Farm leaves seven dead, including three-year-old boy

In a shocking incident that unfolded during the early hours of Sunday morning, the Orange Farm community in Gauteng was rocked by a mass shooting that claimed seven lives, including that of a three-year-old boy.

The tragedy, which occurred at the Mokokotlong informal settlement, stemmed from an altercation at a local tavern and ended with the suspect taking his own life.

Mashatile rescued Lesufi from Mbalula’s scolding as factions form in ANC – reports

Sources within the ANC’s headquarters are claiming that Deputy President Paul Mashatile came to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s defence during a meeting on Monday night.

Lesufi was summoned to Luthuli House by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. He accused the Gauteng premier of bringing the party into disrepute with his perceived criticism of the government of national unity (GNU).

Confusion and anger over Parliament ordering staff to undergo health tests – report

The National Education, Health & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and a labour lawyer have criticised Parliament for telling its staff they have to undergo a series of medical examinations.

The tests include urine analysis, gastrointestinal tract inspections and lung-function checks. Staff have also been told to provide a list of all the medication they use and submit a doctor’s report if they have a medical condition or disability.

Along for the ride: Hijacking victim stuck in boot during high-speed chase and shoot-out

The hijacking victim miraculously emerged unscathed from the nightmare ordeal which unfolded in the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Picture: iStock

‘We have lost a titan’ – South Africans react to Tito Mboweni’s death

Following his passing, political allies and opponents of former finance minister Tito Mboweni praised the influence he had on South Africa’s democracy and economy.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni poses for a photo at Magoebaskloof Hotel on 15 September 2021 in Tzaneen, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake

In other news today:

