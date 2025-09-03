Mathabatha resigns amid vote-rigging claims

Citing vote-rigging and deepening divisions, Stan Mathabatha resigns as ANC Limpopo chair. His decision could make him a hero or villain.

Politics in Limpopo has been thrown into turmoil by news that the province’s ANC chair and former premier Stan Mathabatha has stepped down from his position – 10 months before his term of office expires.

Mathabatha, who was appointed national deputy minister of land reform and rural development in July last year, wrote to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Monday, citing allegations of vote rigging and political polarisation at the recent ANC Vhembe and Waterberg regional elective conferences as some of the reasons for his decision.

In a letter widely circulated to social media on Monday, Mathabatha said “this decision is motivated by the concerning misconduct and lack of ANC values that I have observed within the organisation”.

Mathabatha steps down as Limpopo ANC chair

“In order to uphold my reputation and integrity, I cannot stand aloof to such unearthing and unANC tendencies occurring under my leadership,” he said.

An executive in the Limpopo government, who asked to remain anonymous, said Mathabatha’s decision to step aside could either make him a hero or a villain.

ALSO READ: Deputy Minister Mathabatha goes to initiation school at age of 68

“Luthuli House is likely to attend to his letter in a haste. Remember, Limpopo is the only province that managed to get 70% of support from voters in the last general election.

“In his letter, Mathabatha is worried about genuine matters. He is worried about how the recent Waterberg and Vhembe regional elective conferences were run,” said the source.

“These are genuine problems members are raising in regions whose elective conference outcomes were raised with Luthuli House, which later appointed an investigative team to look into the disputes.

Decision could make him a hero or villain

“But ironically, members are still waiting for the investigations report to be made public – two months later, instead of two weeks as promised.

“But let’s assume the [national executive committee] decides all the implicated four regions should go for a rerun, then [Mathabatha] would be seen by many as a hero. But if the NEC leaves things as they are and leave the implicated regions to go on as if nothing has happened, he will be seen as a villain.”

NOW READ: Race on for new ANC chair in Limpopo