Mbalula ‘gag’ is dismissed by the ANC

The NEC said the reports on the muzzling of the ANC official were “unfounded, malicious and without substance”.

While the ANC has closed ranks around its secretary-general (SG) Fikile Mbalula, insisting that he was not gagged by its national executive committee (NEC), political analysts yesterday said the party has reached a public political messaging quandary, amid the 2024 polls.

One expert said Mbalula’s recent slip about the ANC having lied about the Nkandla “firepool” and the subsequent NEC stance about the negative impact of the remarks on the party – proposing guidelines for its SG in public speaking – could see ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri assuming more public speaking responsibility.

Rejecting as “media speculation” that Mbalula was gagged from speaking on behalf of the ANC, following the Nkandla gaffe – made in the run-up to the ANC’s 112th anniversary celebration in Mpumalanga – the NEC said the reports on the muzzling of the ANC official were “unfounded, malicious and without substance”.

“For the record, it is a known fact that the secretary-general communicates decisions of the NEC – offering perspectives and commentary on several issues, by his responsibilities outlined in the ANC constitution” said the NEC.

“The ANC rejects with contempt media reports of the gagging of the secretary-general.” Nelson Mandela University political scientist Dr Ongama Mtimka described the “gagging” of Mbalula as “nothing uncommon”.

“The ANC effectively gagged [former ANC SG] Ace Magashule from the post-NEC briefings and the president started taking those by himself, because of the need to control the message,” said Mtimka.

“I think even in this instance, that is what they are doing.

“The ANC SG has not been making use of the ANC’s communications department, as much as he should have. Mahlengi did not effectively assume the role similar to that of her predecessor Pule Mabe.

“The current situation, should allow that office to take the lead when it comes to communications – a sound call to make, without completely silencing Mbalula.

“This will put him in a position where he can think critically about what he says.” Independent political analyst Andile Swana and policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said the ANC’s shenanigans painteda picture of “a party in a political quagmire”.

“If the core of the campaign is about renewal, with the ANC making new promises, then the campaign is dead in the water, with ANC leaders playing to former president Jacob Zuma’s hands,” said Swana.

“Mbalula’s remarks have exposed Zuma on Nkandla and [President Cyril] Ramaphosa on Phala Phala, with Mbalula insisting that he was talking about facts known in the public.

“The ANC is still going to be reeling from factions within factions, because there are those who think it is their right to defend dishonesty – now the ones gagging Mbalula.

“How does the ANC NEC know who is going to speak their language – the language of covering up the truth?

“Who is going to speak and lead the charge of the campaign on behalf of the ANC?

“Due to ANC leaders not having moral clarity and ideological certainty, they are going to be contradicting each other throughout the election campaign. The emergence of the MK party is a sign that the ANC is tearing itself apart.”

Said Nyembezi: “No senior party leader has articulated a more shameful collective act of corruption in the ANC than Mbalula did.

“He will not be the last. It is like marauding knights after a crusade, unable to adjust to civilian life, reenacting old battles against new infidels.

“The spectacle that has unfolded in the ANC in the wake of Mbalula’s utterances, is not just the endgame of a tired governing party, but the late stages of moral and intellectual putrefaction.”