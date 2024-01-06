WATCH: ‘ANC not threatened by Zuma’s endorsement of MK, NEC will deal with it’ – Mbalula

Zuma announced he would support the MK party ahead of the 2024 general elections because the ANC has strayed from its core values.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the governing party has no personal agenda against former President Jacob Zuma and is not threatened by his endorsement of the newly formed Umkhonto weSizwe party (MK).

Zuma has been on a campaign trail for the newly formed MK party, which has been seen by many as a breakaway faction of the ANC.

[WATCH] At the right moment, the ANC NEC will reflect on the matters around former President Jacob Zuma, all statements he has made recently and his launch of a political party.



MK has been seen as a potential major player in KZN where the IFP has several strongholds.

Zuma’s fate

Speaking to the media on sidelines of national executive committee meeting in Mpumalanga on Friday, Mbalula said the NEC is yet to decide Zuma’s fate.

Mbalula said the NEC has directed that it will reflect on Zuma, the statements he made and his endeavours to launch or to establish the MK Party.

“Our constitution is very clear, there is no two parties. There is no party called MK existing in our name through somebody who wants to be a saviour of the party or a messiah. There is no such a thing.

“In the ANC you resolve your issues in the party. We have had difficulties over time through different epochs and transition and all of that. So, this thing is not new. When people who were disgruntled and not happy with President Zuma, they went to form Cope. When people don’t agree with President Ramaphosa, they form MK,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula added that the NEC will deal with the matter at length and in-depth at the right moment.

“There are lot of things that are being said every day, some which we believe are distortions and are far from the truth.”

Despite his vocal support for the MK Party, Zuma is still a member of the ANC and the governing party’s constitution prohibits any member from campaigning for another political organisation.

Zuma shortcomings

Mbalula also expressed how the ANC had suffered from Zuma’s presidential shortcomings, allowing for the growth of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“Zuma has had his weaknesses. The ANC has suffered at his hands. With EFF rising from 0 to 10% during his leadership because of Nkandla and state capture.”

Analysts have labelled Zuma’s move a blow for the ANC, and its Veterans League said it amounted to “treason and treachery”. It called for “strong action” to be taken against the former president.

