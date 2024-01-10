Politics

10 Jan 2024

09:58 am

Mbalula on expelling Zuma from ANC − ‘We are not taking the easy way out’

The ANC has been accused of taking a soft approach on former president Jacob Zuma.

Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michele Spatari/POOL/AFP

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed claims the ANC is taking a soft approach on former president Jacob Zuma and is allowing him to leave the party without any repercussions.

Zuma recently appeared at an uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party event, reiterating that he would not vote for the ANC in next year’s elections. Analysts have labelled the move a blow for the ruling party, and its Veterans League said it amounted to “treason and treachery”. It called for “strong action” to be taken against Zuma.

The ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences, its National Executive Committee, has yet to meet and discuss Zuma, but Mbalaula has been quoted by the Sunday Times as saying the former president had “taken a decision to leave the ANC”.

Not taking the easy way out

Speaking to eNCA on Wednesday, Mbalula denied the party was taking the easy way out by allowing Zuma to walk away without being disciplined.

“It is not the easy way out. When we pronounce on the matter, we will pronounce on it fully, including his standing in the party.”

He reiterated that Zuma may be disciplined once the party has decided on a course of action against its former leader.

What do the rules say?

Zuma has defied Rule 25 of the ANC’s constitution, which demands disciplinary action for misconduct if a member “joins or supports a political organisation or party, other than an organisation in alliance”.

It also prohibits “standing in an election for local, provincial or national government or acting as the election agent or canvasser of a person standing in such election for any political party and in opposition to a candidate duly endorsed by the NEC or PEC”.

Taking the MK party to court

In December, the ANC’s lawyers sent a letter to MK founder Jabulani Sibongiseni Khumalo, demanding the MK party to stop using the uMkhonto weSizwe logo and trademark.

Mbalula confirmed he had opened a case with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday over the matter. If successful, the MK Party may not contest this year’s elections unless it changed its branding.

“Mk is our trademark. It is the people’s army. It belongs to the ANC. From a patent standpoint, we are challenging it. We are also going to the electoral court. I have signed the papers. We are challenging,” Mbalula said.

ANC Fikile Mbalula Jacob Zuma MK Party Umkhonto we Sizwe

