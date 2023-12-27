‘A huge insult’- Calls for the ANC to take action against defiant Zuma

Zuma has been on a campaign trail for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party

The ANC should take action against former president Jacob Zuma for bringing the party into disrepute, believes a political analyst.

Defiance

Zuma has been on a campaign trail for the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, which has been seen by many as a breakaway faction of the ANC.

ALSO READ: Zuma again states he will not vote for ANC

On Tuesday Zuma held another MK gathering in Durban where he openly declared his support for the new party and attacked the ANC under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, political analyst Sethulego Matebesi said the ANC should take action against the former president.

“It is a huge insult to the African National Congress and action should have been taken, The ANC should be bold in taking action so that everyone can know that it is not business as usual it has become accustomed for the ANC not to take action and dilly-dallying,” Matebesi said.

ANC turmoil

Matebesi said Zuma still had a significant amount of influence over some parts of the country especially his home province of Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

“The fact of the matter is that this Zuma matter and MK will cause some disruption and confusion within the African National Congress,” Matebesi said.

Bid to neutralize Zuma problem.

There have been reports the ANC leadership had delegated Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to “neutralize” Zuma.

The two had been seen as Zuma allies having challenged Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency in the past.

The Citizen‘s attempt to get comment from the ANC on this has been unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

ALSO READ: ANC threatens legal action against MK party over uMkhonto we Sizwe trademark

Zuma told MK supporters that the ANC had failed to bring back stolen land to the majority of black people. He also complained several ANC policies had not been implemented, including bringing the Reserve Bank under state control.

Despite this, there are fears that Zuma’s expulsion could lead to unrest in the country or a complete split in the ANC.

In 2021 at least 300 people died in riots that erupted in Kwa-Zulu-Natal and Gauteng over Zuma’s arrest.