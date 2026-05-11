MK keeps ConCourt bid alive amid IEC talks deadlock

MK national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said they would forge ahead with the challenge despite the ongoing dialogue with the IEC

After months of tension over the disputed 2024 election results, Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has kept its legal fight alive, even as it engages the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in uneasy dialogue.

MK challenged the 2024 results in the Electoral Court, asking for it to declare them null and void, claiming they were compromised due to alleged widespread fraud and mismanagement pertaining to vote rigging, which IEC denied.

It withdrew the case but gave no reasons. It later went ahead with the matter at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

Ongoing Constitutional Court battle

While MK vowed to continue with its legal challenge, it has kept communication with the IEC alive. It still wants the ConCourt to set aside the 2024 results.

Last week, MK held a meeting with the IEC, but the talks seemed to have deadlocked on the question of the court challenge.

Electoral performance context

MK performed well in the polls to become the third-largest party in the country after the DA and the ANC, which occupied the top position, albeit it lost its parliamentary majority.

MK national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said they would forge ahead with the challenge despite the ongoing dialogue with the IEC.

“Our Constitutional Court application is not a political manoeuvre, but a necessary step to safeguard the will of the people,” he said.

“We cannot abandon this process when serious allegations about the credibility of the elections remain unresolved.”