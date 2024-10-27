‘We are not hunting foreign nationals” says Minster of Employment and Labour

The Minister of Employment and Labour says there is nothing wrong with hiring foreign nationals.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosaza Meth says her department was not “hunting” foreign nationals when checking for compliance at various establishments.

Meth was responding to questions from reporters at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg on Saturday.

The Department of Labour and Employment had carried out a number of raids of restaurants and other hospitality business across the country.

But Meth said foreign nationals were not the target of the inspections.

“When we go to those establishments in terms of hospitality or any other industry, we are not focusing or we are not hunting the foreign nationals.

But we find them there.”

‘Nothing wrong with employing foreign nationals’

Meth said there was nothing wrong with employing foreign nationals since there were laws regulating their employment in South Africa.

“There is nothing wrong with employing foreign nationals.

Even those that come from other countries, they have a policy that allows them to work in South Africa.”

Meth said South African authorities had problems with foreign nationals who did not stick to the rules of the paper work that allows them to be in the country.

“The problem is those that have visas as visitors or as students coming to South Africa but they end up working which is what we find.”

Compliance

Meth said the department of labour would go on inspections together with police and officials from other departments to observe compliance.

ALSO READ: Over 6000 foreign nationals employed in government departments|

“The compliance was in relation to labour laws and other laws such as immigration laws.”

She said employers that are found on the wrong side of the law would be fined.

“We fine those that do not comply with the national minimum wage act those that do not contribute to Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).”

Meth said the South African government had the responsibility of protecting foreign nationals who are abused by local employers.

“It’s a balancing act to protect foreign national that come from outside South Africa.”

She said there was a law in the pipeline that will preserve certain jobs for South Africans.

ALSO READ: Undocumented foreign nationals working in SA: What employers need to know