Gauteng Department of Education knows of 12 sexual offenders hired by schools – 9 yet to be dismissed

The sexual offenders were working at primary schools and special schools in Gauteng.

Amid increasing allegations of children being sexually assaulted on school premises, it has been revealed that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) knows of 12 convicted sex offenders working in schools.

The DA in Gauteng called on the department on Thursday to immediately dismiss the convicted sex predators.

“This is unacceptable as it puts the student’s safety and lives at risk,” said the DA provincial spokesperson for education, Michael Waters.

ALSO READ: 7-year-old’s alleged school rape heading to court

‘Final written warning’

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, revealed this while replying to questions posed by the DA in the legislature.

According to the documents seen by The Citizen, Matome said 12 sexual offenders were identified through a vetting process.

When asked which type of schools the 12 offenders were working at, the MEC revealed that seven were at primary schools and five at special schools.

“Three [offenders] have been dismissed. Nine have not yet been dismissed as the GDE is awaiting the National Register for Sexual Offence (NRSO) certificates from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

“A letter of intervention has been sent to the DG on the 6 March 2025, requesting expedition of the issue of certificates so that the GDE can implement legislative procedures,” the MEC said.

Furthermore, he highlighted that another sex offender is still working for the Gauteng Department of education as a teacher.

“It must be noted that these cases are handled under the auspices of the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) and not the GDE. The ELRC commissioner handed down a sanction of a final written warning,” Chiloane wrote.

ALSO READ: Justice for Cwecwe: Education department rescinds notice to deregister Bergview College amid ongoing investigation

DA calls for immediate dismissal

Waters demanded the immediate dismissal of the convicted sexual offenders.

“It is no surprise that sexual offenders target the most vulnerable in our society – young learners and those with special needs,” he said.

In addition, Waters said it is disgraceful that the sexual predators are still roaming school grounds.

He said students, parents and other teachers deserve better.

“I will write to the Portfolio Committee Chairperson on Education in the Gauteng Legislature requesting the department to be called before the committee to explain itself,” he concluded.

The MEC had not responded to The Citizen’s questions at the time of publishing. His comments will be added if received.

NOW READ: Justice for Cwecwe: Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund on ‘failing’ society