Is he in or out? Ndlozi’s silence is creating a space for ‘political gossip’ – analyst

EFF leaders have criticised Ndlozi for remaining silent while the party takes blows from its former leaders departing.

Pressure is mounting on one of the most popular Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leaders Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to break his silence over media reports on his alleged suspension from party activities.

On Sunday, weekend newspapers reported that he was barred from the party’s elective conference in December.

According to the City Press Ndlozi has missed a number of EFF activities.

He was also not present at the party’s Central Command Team (CCT) meeting in Sandton over the weekend.

This could be an indication that there is trouble in the background.

In a post on X on 17 November, the party’s member of parliament (MP) Sinawo Thambo said the EFF is being dragged through the mud daily over speculation of Ndlozi’s possible departure.

Our organization cannot be dragged through the mud daily in your name and you keep quiet as if you have no capacity to talk.



Silence at times becomes complicity.



I love him too, but I love the EFF more. — Sinawo Thambo (@Sinawo_Thambo) November 17, 2024

‘No capacity to talk’

Some EFF members and leaders believe Ndlozi will follow other party leaders who have joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

“Our organisation cannot be dragged through the mud daily in your name and you keep quiet as if you have no capacity to talk,” he said.

Thambo was replying to one of his X followers but tagged Ndlozi in the post.

“Silence at times becomes complicity. I love him too, but I love the EFF more,” he said.

This is not the first time that Ndlozi has been criticised by a senior leader of the EFF for not defending the party.

Malema takes a jab at Ndlozi

During an EFF meeting in Soweto in August, party leader Julius Malema threw a veiled attack at Ndlozi for not defending the party when its deputy president Floyd Shivambu joined the MK party.

“He’s a well-known EFF leader who is very popular on social media, television, radio, and everywhere else, and when the EFF gets under attack, these leaders do not say anything because they don’t know where they stand,” said Thambo.

A ‘silent’ strategy

Sanet Solomon, a political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa), told The Citizen on Wednesday that Ndlozi’s silence is strategic.

However, she said it’s fueling political gossip and rumours within his party.

“The silence is unfortunately allowing the political gossip mill to seek clarity on his possible departure from the party, instead of protecting a possible ally.”

Ndlozi alienated from the EFF

Solomon said the current developments in the EFF are likely to create irreparable damage to Ndlozi’s relationship with the leadership of the party.

“Malema is creating a rift between them that could have far-reaching complications for his party.

‘This is rather unfortunate, given how loyal Ndlozi has been to the party,” Solomon said.

Solomon said Ndlozi’s alleged suspension and non-attendance to the December 2024 EFF National People’s Assembly (NPA) comes as no surprise.

“In fact, it highlights insecurities, power imbalances, leadership struggles, and the indefinite ruling of Malema and those who abide by his rules,” she said.

However, she said the decision to ban Ndlozi from the conference could have dire results for the party.

“This decision [Ndlozi’s banning] could be determinate to the party and result in his alienation and possible departure. Thus, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“Consequently, it could lead to more people leaving the party to seek a political home elsewhere,” she said.

Solomon said many in the EFF see Ndlozi as someone who can stabilise the party amid the turmoil within.

“Many have looked to him as someone who could stabilise the deteriorating red berets and rebuild voters’ trust in the party.

“This unfortunately threatens those seeking to retain power within the party,” she said.

