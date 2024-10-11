Politics

By Enkosi Selane

11 Oct 2024

05:25 pm

‘Those who win are those with money’ – Zuma on why MK party won’t have elective conferences

Zuma said the MK party will hold consultative, rather than elective, conferences.

Jacob Zuma/ MK Party

MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

uMkhonto weSizwe party leader Jacob Zuma lambasted the modern political system, saying it has become controlled by those with money.

Zuma said this during a media briefing on Friday, where the MK party unveiled its latest developments.

Zuma highlights corruption in politics

The former president expressed concerns about the current state of democracy, questioning whether it’s truly representative of the people.

“Those who win are those who have the money,” he said, highlighting the corrupting influence of wealth in politics.

Zuma emphasised that politics has become a corrupt business, where individuals with money can buy influence and control.

“They pay people to elect so and so,” he said, pointing out that leaders are often elected by those with financial interests rather than the people. This, he argued, undermined true democracy.

Zuma himself was accused of having a corrupt relationship with the Gupta family, which led to him being pressured to resign as president of the country.

ALSO READ: Jabulani Khumalo loses against Zuma in MK party leadership appeal

MK party structure and leadership

Due to the corrupt influence in politics, Zuma said the MK party has decided to forego traditional conferences, opting instead for consultative conferences focused on discussing the party’s work and addressing shortcomings.

He outlined the MK party’s plan to hold consultative, rather than elective, conferences.

These meetings will focus on reviewing the party’s work, identifying shortcomings, and making decisions about future directions.

Zuma emphasised that this approach would involve all provinces coming together to discuss organisational matters and improve activities.

“We will meet, not conferences of elections, in what is called consultative conference, where we will be consulting about our work and looking at whatever we’ve done, what are the shortcomings, etcetera, and then take decisions, what then is the next,” Zuma explained.

The former president emphasised that leaders should be chosen on merit, not financial backing.

ALSO READ: ‘End of an era’ – Zuma officially no longer ANC member after missing appeal deadline [VIDEO]

Nationwide deployments announced

During the briefing, the party’s national organiser Floyd Shivhambu announced Dr. John Hlophe as the leader of the party’s national disciplinary committee.

The party also revealed plans to release its long-awaited constitution.

It was also announced that Zuma will lead organisational structures in KwaZulu-Natal, while Shivhambu would oversee Gauteng, and Hlophe would be deployed in the Western Cape.

MK party’s nationwide deployment strategy:

  • Deputy President Dr. John Hlophe to Western Cape
  • Secretary General Dr. Sfiso Maseko to Free State and Northern Cape
  • Deputy Secretary General Nombo Mkhize to Mpumalanga
  • National Chairperson Nkosinathi Hlepho to North West
  • National Deputy Chairperson Wilson Mukocho Sibiluane to Eastern Cape
  • Treasurer General Minzema Ngubane to Limpopo

