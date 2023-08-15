Moonshot pact ‘not just anti-ANC project’, says DA’s Steenhuisen

By Faizel Patel

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the moonshot pact is not just an anti-African National Congress (ANC) project but an initiative to find solutions to the urgent problems in South Africa.

Steenhuisen announced a plan in early 2023 to gather all like-minded opposition parties in the country to form a coalition that would unseat the ANC from power in the 2024 general elections.

On Wednesday, seven political parties are expected to meet in Kempton Park for a convention to discuss terms of the moonshot pact and other issues on coalitions.

Moonshot pact

Speaking during a virtual address on Monday, the DA leader said the meeting will take place at the same venue where the CODESA negotiations were held. The CODESA meetings mapped the forward to end apartheid in South Africa.

Steenhuisen said South Africa needs a new government that will alleviate the suffering of millions of South Africans.

“We need a new government that cares about farmers and farmworkers who face surging crime, and that cares about small towns have been broken down by an uncaring ANC government.

“If the pact emerges with a compelling vision to reduce unemployment, end load shedding, grow our economy and tackle violent crime, then I ask that you get behind us,” Steenhuisen said.

Not for politicians

Steenhuisen said the pact is not for politicians.

“The pact must be owned by the people of South Africa. It must be your pact, my pact, and our pact to rescue the country we all love. And the most important thing you can do to help, is to make sure that you are registered to vote in next year’s election.”

Steenhuisen said the moonshot pact “is our best chance ever to defeat the ANC and keep the EFF out of power”.

The convention will be independently chaired by William Gumede, a professor at the School of Governance at Wits University, and his team.

