Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
9 Feb 2023
1:56 pm
Politics

MPs ‘played to the gallery’, have no real power to stop Spurs deal

Getrude Makhafola

"Without politicians, business professionals would have certified the deal."

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu gestures at a meeting with stakeholders.
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Photo: Gallo Images
MPs in the tourism portfolio committee are being accused of playing politics and overreacting when they summoned SA Tourism executives and Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to explain themselves, following an outcry over the pricy Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal. Tables turned in the African National Congress (ANC) RET faction camp when committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala, who voted along with opposition parties in the Phala Phala matter, turned against ally and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu this week, telling her that the contentious R1 billion deal with British team Tottenham Hotspurs will not go ahead. MPs lay into Sisulu Not only did Mahambehlala instruct...

Read more on these topics