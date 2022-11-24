Mzwandile Masina steps down as ANC councillor in Ekurhuleni

Thapelo Lekabe

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Ekurhuleni regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina, resigned as a councillor.

Masina, who was the ANC’s caucus leader in the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, stepped down voluntarily as a councillor after meeting with the officials of the party in Gauteng.

The announcement was made by the ANC’s provincial working committee (PWC) in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the ANC’s Gauteng leadership said Masina would face disciplinary action for allegedly defying an instruction to withdraw a motion of no confidence against the Democratic Alliance‘s (DA) Tania Campbell in October.

The PWC said Masina would offer a public apology to members of the party for what transpired in the Ekurhuleni metro.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

