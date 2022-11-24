ANC Gauteng: Janusz Waluś’ parole a serious ‘miscarriage of justice’

Faizel Patel

As outage continues over the parole of Janusz Waluś, the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng says those who make decisions in the courts of law must understand the impact of their decisions on society.

The ANC PWC made the comments following its Provincial Working Committee (PWC) meeting on Wednesday.

Janusz Waluś parole

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Monday ruled that Waluś be released within 10 days.

It found that the decision by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola not to grant Chris Hani’s assassin parole in 2020 was irrational.

The ANC PWC said “it is deeply concerned about the judgement passed by the apex court.

“The reality is that Waluś did not simply commit murder – he assassinated a revolutionary and threatened the very future of South Africa. The ramifications of Hani’s assassination continue to this day, and its victims are not only the Hani family, but also all people of South Africa for whom this judgement is a serious miscarriage of justice.”

ALSO READ: ConCourt must ‘take responsibility’ for ‘consequences’ of Janusz Waluś’ release, says EFF

“As such, we will join hands with the SACP and the working class in our country to peacefully protest against the release of this unrepentant, right-wing, White supremacist hired gun who robbed our country of one of its greatest sons. To this effect, we will communicate a rolling mass action against this release in due course, it said.

On the fight against crime

The ANC PWC also commended Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on attending to the crisis of crime that is facing communities.

“We welcome the announcement by the ANC lead Gauteng Provincial Government to employ 6 000 crime prevention wardens who are going to be trained, resourced and fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology to fight crime, lawlessness and vandalism in our communities and ensure that there is safety and security in the province.”

16 Days of Activism

The ANC PWC said it will also be observing the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign which takes place annually from the 25th of November (International Day of No Violence against Women) to the 10th of December (International Human Rights Day).

“These dates are significant as they underscore that violence against women and children is a violation of human rights,” it said.

ALSO READ: Western Cape ANC’s presence in Nasrec may have no impact