‘New era’ as ANC jumps into bed with Botho movement

Executive mayor of Rustenburg Sheila Mabale-Huma is upbeat about the partnership entered between ANC and the Botho Community Movement (BCM) in Rustenburg yesterday, saying it paves the way for smooth service delivery to all the residents of the municipality. The parties signed the coalition agreement that many observers believe heralds a new era of governance in Rustenburg. “BCM is one of the partners we had coalition with during the previous term (2016-2021). We worked quite well with this coalition partner. We will continue where we left off,” said Mabale-Huma. Service delivery The talks between the parties centred around how service…

Service delivery

The talks between the parties centred around how service delivery would be conducted and how to bring the BCM members into the mayoral committee as conditions for the agreement.

But the mayor could not be drawn into stating which portfolio or portfolios would be offered the BCM.

The BCM also raised the question of service delivery for Boitekong township near Rustenburg, where the movement is mainly based, and the ANC promised that service delivery was part of the municipality’s integrated development programme.

Boitekong in the news recently over shooting

Boitekong was in the news recently over a shooting in which several people were killed, allegedly in a fight between the Xhosa and Sotho residents. Some believe it had to do with stock theft.

The new coalition came after the ANC decided to break its ties with Arona party after “we have found a new and stronger coalition that reflects our values and vision”.

Besides the ANC and BCM that signed the agreement yesterday, other members of the coalition are Forum for Service Delivery, African Independent Congress and an independent councillor.

ANC Bojanala regional spokesperson Thabo Molamu said the coalition would ensure that the municipality is run efficiently and transparently.

