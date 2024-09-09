Steenhuisen’s chief of staff Cabanac to earn almost R120k a month

An 'unqualified' former DA MP could earn between R1.2 million to R2.5 million if appointed as Steenhuisen's special advisor.

DA leader and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen speaks during an interview at his office in Pretoria on 20 August 2024. Picture: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie

Amid the controversy surrounding Roman Cabanac’s appointment, it has been revealed that Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s new chief of staff will earn a salary of nearly R120 000 per month.

Steenhuisen disclosed this information in a parliamentary response to a question posed by Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader, Mmusi Maimane, who enquired about the total number of staff employed in the minister’s office for support roles.

The question follows accusations against Steenhuisen of engaging in “cadre deployment” by attempting to appoint “unqualified” Democratic Alliance (DA) members to government roles.

Steenhuisen’s chief of staff: Roman Cabanac’s salary

Steenhuisen, who took officer in July, revealed in the parliamentary reply that 11 staff members would be employed in the ministry, including two special advisers.

So far, only one position has been filled, with Cabanac being appointed as chief of staff.

The podcaster will earn R1.43 million (R 1 436 022) per year. This works out to R119 668.50 a month.

Cabanac’s appointment has drawn significant attention.

The new chief of staff has faced accusations of making racially charged and homophobic remarks on X (formerly Twitter) and his podcast, Morning Shot.

However, Steenhuisen has defended the appointment.

“Mr Cabanac is fulfilling an internal administrative role managing the staff and processes in the minister’s office.

“His LLB degree and 12 years as a legal consultant specialising in deceased estates have equipped him with an eye for detail and processes that are required when having to manage two offices and staff in two cities, and the complex flow of documents that need to be understood and signed in the ministry,” the minister recently told News24.

‘Unqualified’ DA members to be appointed?

News24 also reported that Steenhuisen was seeking approval from the Department of Public Service and Administration to appoint “unqualified” candidates to other key positions.

The three candidates in question allegedly hold only National Senior Certificates (NSC).

Former DA MP Annette Steyn is reportedly earmarked as Steenhuisen’s special advisor, while Una Christians is expected to be appointed as private and appointments secretary.

Steenhuisen’s spokesperson Charity McCord is expected to take on the role of media liaison officer.

According to the parliamentary reply, Steyn, if appointed, will earn a level 13-16 salary. This means her remuneration as special advisor will be between R1.2 million to R2.5 million per annum.

When asked by The Citizen about Steyn’s qualifications on Monday, McCord refused to comment.

Christians is expected to receive a yearly salary of R1.2 million (R1 216 824) as the private and appointment secretary.

Meanwhile, McCord will earn the same amount as Christians if appointed.

ANC slams Steenhuisen

The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament criticised Cabanac’s appointment as well as the nominations of Steyn, Christians and McCord.

“This act by the minister of recommending people without qualifications and relevant experience reeks of hypocrisy given that prior to being in government, both he and his party vehemently stated their opposition to cadre deployment and what they termed ‘Jobs-for-Pals’.

“He has sought to further bypass the Public Administration Act and the Framework for the Professionalisation of the Public Service, by appointing three matriculants to occupy senior, strategic, and highly remunerative government positions,” ANC MP Sharon Davids, whip of the party’s study group on agriculture, said in a statement on 30 August.

