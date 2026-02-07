‘No one will rescue them’: Malema says ANC got support in 2024 through ‘illegal activities’

The ANC has a difficult task of renewing itself and winning back lost support.

Months before the local government elections, EFF leader Julius Malema says the ANC’s support will decline dramatically, concluding that no one can help the party get back up on its feet again.

He was speaking in a media briefing in Johannesburg this week.

Malema said the ANC in Gauteng was lucky to get 34% of the vote in the last general elections. He said the party was able to achieve this because of Panyaza Lesufi’s creative stunts, such as the Nasi iSpani jobs bonanza.

“If it was not for Panyaza engaging in these illegal activities of hiring mapanyapanya and lying to people that they must come and take appointment letters at Orlando stadium and saying people must send CVs at every civic centre at the last minute.

“That guy [Panyaza] was fighting and thinking outside the box. These ones were heading for 15 or 20%,” he said.

ALSO READ: Malema says Mbalula wants the DA to govern with the ANC in Gauteng

Who can help?

Malema said the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and even their deputy president Paul Mashatile will not be able to save the party from its inevitable decline.

“No one of them will rescue the ANC by the way, no one,” he said.

However, Malema said Paul Mashatile is a more sober candidate for the ANC presidency.

“Sober in a sense that if you are to go into a coalition with the progressives, he is a kind of a guy that he is willing to listen and engage other partners, not that he will make the ANC to win elections, they will not win the elections.”

Can the ANC recover?

Malema said history indicates that where the ANC loses elections it does not regain its position back.

“The ANC lost the metros in 2016 from there on it has been going on a downward trend.

“They lost elections to 40% now with Mbalula being the SG they could not even fill up a stadium of 20 000 people with Mbalula being the SG now this year who is going to rescue it.

“If anything, North West is an indicator of what is going to happen. How do they fail to get 20 000 people to fill a stadium, you can even procure 20000 people with the money they have,” he said.

Motsepe and Ramaphosa

Malema described the ANC as a failed party.

Malema also revealed that Patrice Motsepe could throw his hat in for the ANC’s 2027 leadership contest. He said he has the backing of the current president Cyril Ramaphosa.

He suggested the group affiliated to Motsepe is likely to form their own party if they lose at the elective conference.

NOW READ: ‘No one will remove me’: Malema’s plan if he gets jail time