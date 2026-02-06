Morning Fix: DCS contemplates suspending official after dangerous prisoner escape | ANC Tshwane branches take Mbalula to court over regional conference

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 06 February 2026 in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with news of a Correctional Services official in hot water and may face suspension. This follows the escape of a dangerous prisoner in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Thulani Gcaleka escaped from Sevontein Correctional Centre, under the Pietermaritzburg Management Area, on Thursday.

ANC Tshwane branches take Mbalula to court over regional conference

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been taken to court by some greater Tshwane region branches, who are challenging December’s regional conference and its outcomes, saying the meeting violated the ANC constitution.

The aggrieved members petitioned the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday to declare the conference on 12 to 14 December last year, and its outcomes, as unconstitutional and therefore unlawful, null, and void.

Four arrested in connection with Mohlakeng CIT heist

Police have made a breakthrough and arrested four suspects in connection with a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on the West Rand.

The CIT heist occurred on Wednesday, 4 February, at R28 next to Extension 11 Mohlakeng, just before 5pm.

Zuma to make announcements on MK party developments

MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma will share party developments on Friday.

“H.E. President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma will be making announcements on the uMkhonto weSizwe party’s recent developments on Friday, 6 February, in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal,” the party’s national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said.

Court exposes futility of Anele Mda’s appeal against Mbalula: ‘No sound, rational basis’

Social commentator Anele Mda has been dealt another blow after her application for leave to appeal a defamation ruling in favour of ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula was dismissed.

The Gauteng High Court dismissed Mda’s application for leave to appeal a defamation ruling on Thursday.

