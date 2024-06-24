DA eyes 11 cabinet positions and deputies in GNU Cabinet

A DA letter from Helen Zille sent to Fikile Mbalula resulted in talks stalling.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) allegedly has its eyes set on eleven cabinet positions and their deputies.

This is according to a “leaked” letter, seen by The Citizen and shared on social media platforms.

The letter was addressed to African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, by DA federal executive chairperson Helen Zille on Sunday.

Demand for deputy president post

The letter includes a demand for the deputy president post.

“The cabinet positions the DA holds should rightly include the post of Deputy President, as is standard practice in similar governments around the world.

“We can only agree to give up that post if it is replaced with both a Minister in the Presidency, who is also designated as the Leader of Government Business and participates fully in the policy development and monitoring responsibilities of the Presidency, and a Deputy Minister of Finance, who participates fully in the development of the budget,” the letter reads.

Preferred posts across cabinet clusters

The letter also states that it is “reasonable and fair that the DA should have representation across all cabinet clusters”.

Zille listed the DA’s “preferred posts” across Cabinet clusters.

Mineral Resources and Energy

Transport

Trade, Industry and Competition

Public Works and Infrastructure

Higher Education, Science and Technology

Public Service and Administration

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Justice

Home Affairs

International Relations and Cooperation

Communication and Digital Technologies

“We would seek to have Deputy Ministers in the same ministries as we have Ministers.

“It is obviously impossible to effect positive change in government if the processes of government, and key personnel in government, obstruct the Democratic Alliance at every turn.”

The DA is also eyeing directors-general in the departments it gains, and the “‘reviewing” of all tenders for those departments since the president promulgated the election.

Director Generals

It also called for Directors General in departments reporting to DA ministers to be selected by panels consisting of DA ministers, and submitted to the President for his approval, and that such approval cannot reasonably be withheld.

“The contracts of all current DG’s would also need to be reconsidered in light of our concern that incumbents may not be amenable to direction from DA ministers, especially given the ANC’s Cadre Deployment policy,” the letter read.

Cabinet

Ramaphosa was expected to unveil his cabinet over the weekend, following his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last week.

However, reports emerged that the DA’s negotiating team went into discussions driving a hard bargain.

With the deadlock, the DA reportedly even considered withdrawing from the GNU, signalling further disarray in the coalition. But it was agreed that lines of communication would remain open with negotiations expected to continue.

