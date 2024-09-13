EFF have ‘no tears for Pravin Gordhan’

Gordhan’s family confirmed in a statement that he passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday surrounded by his family, closest friends

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has weighed in on the death of late former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan claiming he “died with his crimes unpunished”.

Gordhan’s family confirmed that he passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family, closest friends and his “lifelong comrades in the liberation struggle” in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was 75 years old.

Gordhan’s stance on state capture, former President Jacob Zuma, and rampant corruption regularly made him the target of not only internal African National Congress (ANC) opponents but opposition parties such as the EFF.

“No sorrow”

As tributes flood in from across the country for Gordhan, political parties, civil society and President Cyril Ramaphosa praising the stalwart, EFF MP Leigh Anne Mathys said the red berets noted the death of the minister “without any pretence of sorrow.”

“Gordhan was a man whose legacy is deeply intertwined with the destruction of our state-owned enterprises and the betrayal of the people of South Africa.

“We cannot mourn counter-progressive forces that stood against the potential of building a successful, sovereign country that serves its people. Instead, we are reminded of the wreckage he leaves behind—wreckage that has ravaged the lives of ordinary South Africans,” Mathys said.

“No tears”

Mathys said the EFF will not “shed tears” for Gordhan, citing his “destructive role in the struggle for liberation” and at the helm of public enterprises.

“In his final days as Minister, Gordhan brazenly spat in the face of South Africans, refusing to account to them. When summoned to appear before Parliament, the very institution through which he was supposed to answer to the people of South Africa, he arrogantly and unapologetically declared that he would not comply, showing his utter disdain for the people of South Africa.”

“We will not shed a tear for the likes of Pravin Gordhan, nor will we celebrate the false legacies created by his apologists,” Mathys said.

‘Towering inspiration’

Meanwhile, civil society organisation Defend Our Democracy said Gordhan stood as a “towering inspiration to the popular movement against corruption and state capture”.

“Together with the late Ahmed Kathrada, former Minister Derek Hanekom and former Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas among a few other leaders, Gordhan provided stimulus and resolve to civil society organisations to combat rampant corruption and the capture of the state so apparent under the rule of former President Jacob Zuma.”

SAA

As the EFF criticised Gordhan’s work at state-owned entities, South African Airways (SAA) interim CEO Professor John Lamola praised Gordhan.

“Mr. Gordhan’s love for SAA as a state asset during his tenure as both the Minister of Finance and later as Minister of Public Enterprises was unquestionable. This was ably demonstrated in our many times of working with him to save the airline during business rescue, and the challenging Covid-19 days.

“His support for our work as SAA executives was steadfast, even in the most difficult of moments, he carried the torch for the survival of the national carrier until his last days,” Lamola said

Lamola said Gordhan’s “watchful eye and sharp intellect will be missed.”

“His most abiding legacy will be his exemplary selfless service to South Africa, a patriot extraordinaire, a democrat, disciplinarian, a champion of human rights.”

Transnet

Transnet has also expressed its “deepest condolences” to the family and loved ones of Gordhan.

Transnet Board Chairperson Andile Sangqu said the entity worked well with Gordhan in an “open, transparent and honest way.”

“There was deep resonance between the Board and Executives at the level of values, integrity and passion for doing what is right and what is good for the economy and the people of South Africa. This is indeed a great loss to the country, the Transnet Board and Transnet family broadly

“We will remember him for his frank, no-nonsense approach, his focus on clean governance, and his drive to change our country for the better,” Sangqu said.

