North West premier finally fires education MEC who called him weak

Motsumi allegedly dared the premier to fire her after calling him a weak leader, as the tape section was deleted after a request to legislature secretary.

North West premier Lazarus “Lazzy” Mokgosi has finally fired his education MEC Viola Motsumi, who is seen as a self-confessed enemy of the premier, her political boss.

But Mokgosi has spared his other rivals, such as community safety and transport management MEC Wessels Morweng and his economic development, environment, conservation and tourism MEC Bitsa Lenkopane, who are both said to be in constant disagreement with Mokgosi.

Mohono replaces Motsumi as education MEC

Motsumi allegedly called Mokgosi a weak leader and dared him to fire her.

In one instance, during the opening of the legislature and the delivery of the state of the province address by Mokgosi early this year, Motsumi was heard speaking live on a microphone she thought was off, but that was on in the chamber, saying she hated Mokgosi.

She was in discussion with the legislature’s deputy speaker Collen Maine.

The politician was later seen approaching legislature secretary Lutendo Netshitumbu to request he ensure the recording being streamed live on the legislature Facebook page was deleted.

The tape’s section containing Motsumi’s words was subsequently deleted. But neither the legislature nor Mokgosi took action against her.

Instead, the premier’s office said it was unaware of Motsumi’s attack.

Tape section deleted after request

But she allegedly continued with her tirade against the premier.

Mokgosi serves as ANC provincial deputy chair while Motsumi is the deputy provincial secretary, which makes both office bearers in the same provincial executive committee.

It is said that Mokgosi could not remove Motsumi and others because they belong to the Nono Maloyi faction, which is dominant in the province.

Mokgosi is said to be planning to challenge Maloyi for the ANC provincial chair position at the party’s next provincial conference, which is supposed to happen this year.

In his reshuffle, Mokgosi replaced Motsumi with long-serving provincial Cabinet stalwart Desbo Mohono in the education portfolio.