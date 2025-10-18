Motsepe clarifies his position on ANC presidency rumours

The businessman has jokingly said he agrees with Mbalula's remarks on politics and football.

Business mogul Patrice Motsepe has clarified his position on never-ending rumours that he may replace his brother-in-law, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the ANC.

In 2022, an ANC branch in Maandagshoek outside the mining town of Burgersfort in Limpopo nominated Motsepe for the party’s top job.

The branch wanted him to join Zweli Mkhize, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Sisulu in challenging Ramaphosa’s second term as president.

Ramaphosa was re-elected.

‘Mandela party’

Addressing the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) Annual Fundraiser Gala Dinner at the Houghton Hotel on Friday, Motsepe laid to rest a number of rumours, including those regarding his so-called political aspirations.

He confirmed that him being “conservative”, he would always be a member of the “Mandela party”, though he appreciates all political parties of the country.

However, he had no plans to enter politics.

“I’ve never liked people who say that we don’t want a president who’s got kiss madoda [knock-knees]. Now, when I walk around, and I look at my knees, they are knocked all the time. So that rules me out,” Motsepe jokingly said.

“I love people who say that South Africa does not need a rich man to be president. They are so correct. Absolutely correct. Being president of a country, it’s sacrosanct. Sacrosanct. It’s holy. I love challenges. But I also know the sort of challenges I shouldn’t waste my time with.

“This country has got incredible people from whom we will choose the right leadership, including the right president. And I will, in my own humble way and with my family, make a contribution.”

Motsepe: ‘Mbalula is right’

The businessman further jokingly told the audience he agreed with Mbalula’s remarks on politics and football.

Addressing the ANC Eastern Cape’s Chris Hani regional conference in June, he said running a political party was nothing like running a football club.

“There are talks of people we don’t even know having a branch, that they’d be ANC president because they have money. Leading the ANC is not like leading a football club; you work for this. This is not like football, stop likening leading the ANC to football, you work for this,” Mbalula said.

“These people who say we want Motsepe, I don’t even know if he’s a member of the ANC. If Motsepe wants to lead, he must show that he is a member of the ANC to the branches.”

‘I’m not mad’

Motsepe said he does not have to be in politics to make a contribution to the country.

“You obviously haven’t heard what Fikile Mbalula said about football and politics. And I agree with him. But whatever you do in life, it’s got to be something that excites you, something that you are passionate about.

“When they asked me this question, I was the president of black business. And they asked me, Will you get into politics? What I said at the time is, I’m not mad. And the issue was, are you saying that politics is for mad people? I said, I’m not mad.

“Five years ago, the last time I had the honour of being with this important institution [Sanef], the same question arose. Are you, or will you at some stage, go into politics? And the answer I gave them is the same I gave a few weeks ago.

“I don’t have to enter into politics to make the contribution. What South Africa needs now, more than anything, more than anything, is for all of us to come together and to work together and focus on those issues that keep us together.”

