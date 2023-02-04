Phalatse might have what it takes to beat Steenhuisen, say DA insiders

Hein Kaiser

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen may not get automatically re-elected into the hot seat when the party chooses its leadership at the party’s Federal Congress in April, according to some DA insiders.

It is already widely known that former twice-ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will be betting on herself to lead the party into a much-anticipated battle at next year’s national poll.

What remains unknown is whether anyone else will throw their blue hats into the ring.

A quick poll of DA public representatives still show strong support for Steenhuisen to take the party to the next level where, as one provincial legislature member put it, he’s been able to bow out of leading the charge after spending two terms reconstructing the organisation after Mmusi Maimane “broke it”.

Steenhuisen’s flip-flopping

Many representatives Saturday Citizen spoke to agreed with this view. Steenhuisen didn’t do himself any favours last year.

From an ill-timed and now notorious trip to the Ukraine that achieved little more than selfie reportage on Twitter – but solicited a public smackdown – to inappropriate comments on a podcast equating his former wife to roadkill, he angered and embarrassed the party collective.

The year before, prior to the municipal elections in 2021, Steenhuisen’s flip-flopping about the Phoenix poster debacle weakened him enough to spur rumours of a challenge from then-chief whip Natasha Mazzone.

Mazzone was removed from her position as DA chief whip in parliament last year, and eventually stationed as shadow minister of state security. But despite his faux pas, Steenhuisen will likely be the frontrunner in the DA’s leadership race.

ALSO READ: John Steenhuisen talks bunny chows, clay pigeons, and ‘getting things done’

Since announcing his intention to stand in November last year, a concerted effort to up his public visibility is evident.

Influential party leaders also hold Steenhuisen in high regard as the person who picked up the pieces and started bridging divisions in the party.

According to a Johannesburg councillor, rampant factionalism in the party was a hangover from Steenhuisen’s predecessor, Maimane. Another public representative said these wounds have almost healed and that many troublemakers stepped aside or away, allowing a return to the party’s more traditional, liberal values.

During Maimane’s tenure, said another DA representative in public office, a picture was painted of an ANC-lite party and not a worthy opponent or alternative to the ANC government. The same individual added that black leadership was what the party ultimately lacked, but nobody, apart from Phalatse, has stood up to be counted yet.

Makashule Gana, had he not exited the DA, would have been a strong leadership contender, party loyalists said.

Also in the wings, some speculate, may be former DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Refiloe Nt’sekhe and uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas. The latter has not only gained traction for his “actions-speak-louder-than-words” approach to local politics, but his fluency in Zulu appeals to a racially unbridled constituency. And the DA needs help in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gauteng emerging as vote-earning powerhouse

Collectively, the DA members that Saturday Citizen spoke to agreed that presently, the party’s strongest bases are in the Western Cape, with Gauteng slowly emerging as a vote-earning powerhouse for the party.

But after what some party insiders call a disastrous coalition in Ekurhuleni under mayor Tania Campbell, some feel that a lot of groundwork needs to be redone in greater Gauteng to remedy the party’s reputation. That’s why the party has not supported DA provincial leader Solly Msimanga to be the national leader.

ALSO READ: Steenhuisen a shoo-in as DA leader, because there’s no one to compete against

The consensus seems to be that Msimang is a dead ringer for the next premiership in Gauteng and before that, the steady, yet charismatic, hand that the party needs to set itself on course to take the province away from the ANC and with a clear enough majority not to necessitate any coalition.

Many of the DA public representatives felt the party had been resting on its laurels somewhat, expecting first, the opposition vote to come automatically and later, a vote of confidence to govern. It didn’t turn out like that.

Some have suggested that the party needs to apply substantial introspection before electing a new leader, or giving Steenhuisen another go. Reflections on arrogance and its own political entitlement were at the head of the conversation.

One PR councillor in Ekurhuleni said that the DA should never have got into bed with other smaller parties. Especially not with ActionSA, whom many mention as the place where DA rejects go to die.

A member of the provincial legislature referred to the Patriotic Alliance as the new ANC-lite. DA councillors had the party’s first bite at co-governing on a local level and they say that the bite was far worse than the bark.

But decisions are informed by policy, policy is overseen by leadership and leaders are elected.

ALSO READ: Mpho Phalatse’s removal engineered by Patriotic Alliance

If Steenhuisen wants to wear the shoes, he had better step up, walk the talk and be visible on the ground, or a go-getter like Phalatse may just pass him by on the way to a DA coronation.

– news@ citizen.co.za