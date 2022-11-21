Getrude Makhafola
21 Nov 2022
7:48 pm
Politics

Steenhuisen a shoo-in as DA leader, because there’s no one to compete against

Getrude Makhafola

Despite the DA's black exodus and Helen Zille's continued prominence as a decision maker, Steenhuisen remains the party's most likely leader.

John Steenhuisen DA
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Photo: Gallo Images
John Steenhuisen is likely to be re-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader next year, despite the party's difficulties in coalition relations and an exodus of black leaders under his watch. This is the view of political experts, who believe that in the absence of another viable candidate, Steenhuisen is poised to emerge as party leader again at the party's national congress in April 2023. Steenhuisen, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, officially launched his campaign on Saturday, the first party member to announce a leadership bid. He was elected DA federal leader in the same month two years ago, having been interim leader...

