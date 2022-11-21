Steenhuisen a shoo-in as DA leader, because there’s no one to compete against

John Steenhuisen is likely to be re-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader next year, despite the party's difficulties in coalition relations and an exodus of black leaders under his watch. This is the view of political experts, who believe that in the absence of another viable candidate, Steenhuisen is poised to emerge as party leader again at the party's national congress in April 2023. Steenhuisen, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, officially launched his campaign on Saturday, the first party member to announce a leadership bid. He was elected DA federal leader in the same month two years ago, having been interim leader...

John Steenhuisen is likely to be re-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader next year, despite the party’s difficulties in coalition relations and an exodus of black leaders under his watch.

This is the view of political experts, who believe that in the absence of another viable candidate, Steenhuisen is poised to emerge as party leader again at the party’s national congress in April 2023.

Steenhuisen, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal, officially launched his campaign on Saturday, the first party member to announce a leadership bid.

He was elected DA federal leader in the same month two years ago, having been interim leader after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane in 2019.

Gathered inside a hall in Cape Town were members singing their support for the DA leader. MP Leon Schreiber and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, who pledged his endorsement for Steenhuisen, were in attendance.

ALSO READ: ‘Can’t sit on the fence’: Steenhuisen told Ukrainians ‘ANC does not speak for SA’

Dressed in party colours, Steenhuisen promised to reduce governing party African National Congress’ (ANC) majority and take over post the general elections should he emerge victorious in 2023.

He further credited himself with “stabilising” the DA since he took over.

‘Steenhuisen has to tackle black caucus resignations’

According to political analyst and public policy lecturer at Mpumalanga University Dr John Molepo, Steenhuisen stood a good chance for re-election as he “met his KPAs” and managed to reduce ANC support.

He said party coalitions and preventing black members from leaving the party are the foremost issues confronting Steenhuisen.

“How he is going to manage coalition governments going forward in his second term, should he win? He must be able to reflect and explain why black members are leaving.

“He is in a good position to remain at the helm after the congress, but those are the two problems that he has to grapple with.”

For political survival, said Molepo, Steenhuisen was seemingly treading carefully bearing in mind that Zille is a “centre and pillar” in the DA and wouldn’t upstage her in any way.

“Steenhuisen’s challenger was [former Gauteng leader] Makashule Gana, but he has since left the DA too. Should Zille leave the stage, we could see the true Steenhuisen emerge.”

‘Decisive leadership needed’

University of North West’s Professor Andre Duvenhage said although Steenhuisen could face leadership difficulties elsewhere, he is currently in a good position within the party to be re-elected.

“Unless a strong candidate emerges ahead of their congress, at the moment and within the DA context, Steenhuisen emerges as a leading individual for re-election.

“He is going to be relatively successful, other leaders are not visible at the moment, noting that the congress is still a few months away. Regarding his plan to take down the ANC, well, that remains to be seen because I think the ANC is takings itself down.”

READ MORE: Steenhuisen victim of ‘self-sabotage’ by DA’s social media team, says analyst

Duvenhage said the present South African political landscape required leaders who take decisions decisively and stand their ground, saying Steenhuisen could fare well by being a decisive and strong leader.

“You would see those characteristics in [federal council chairperson] Helen Zille, [former leader] Tony Leone…that is the party’s culture and it definitely has its advantages. And no matter what we might say, Zille is a major and central leader in the DA.”

Possible candidates who could throw their hats in the ring come April, include Gauteng MP Thomas Walters and even Western Cape’s Schreiber, said Duvenhage.

“You look at all three of them and Steenhuisen is still the dominant one. I don’t think he is for all groupings in the party, but he is the present choice and stands a better chance, more so taking into consideration the DA’s insisting on stability and continuity.”

“It’s gonna be a huge surprise should anyone else win.”

NOW READ: Mashaba and Steenhuisen: The vision of two leaders