Demonstrating won’t cut it, rather go to the SAHRC

Experts say racism is still dividing South Africa, despite the measures in place to deal with it.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) this week picketed outside a Cash Crusaders branch in Pretoria and other stores in Gauteng following allegations of racism.

University of Limpopo professor of cultural and political studies Kgothatso Shai said by accepting the democratic constitution, all parties rejected racism.

“The difference is in the strategy and tactics, some driven by the desire to use anti-racism struggles as a political rallying point.”

Shai said the legislation was there, all that was required was for the courts to apply the law.

Political analyst Khanya Vilakazi said the EFF had to start utilising methods other than picketing or demonstrating. “If there is evidence of racism, they should take it to the Human Rights Commission … or take them to court and sue them.”

That would deter businesses from racially discriminating against people, more than a demonstration. “The only thing that happens is a manager walks out, takes the memorandum and that’s the end of it,” he said.

Political analyst Dr John Molepo said any racism should be condemned. “SA is a constitutional democracy. We have structures and institutions where any racism can be reported to,” he said.

Institutions respond slowly

All racism should be reported. “The only challenge [is] those institutions often don’t respond adequately and take a long time, hence people take it into their own hands,” he said.

South Africa was still a divided society, and “until the government takes a stand in addressing inequality, discrimination and racism, we are not likely to see this type of incident stopping,” he said.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum this week launched a platform where those falsely accused of racism can ask for help. Its private prosecution unit spokesperson Barry Bateman said false allegations of racism had damaging social and economic consequences for those implicated.

“Often, no evidence of the alleged offence is needed for such allegations to be accepted as the truth and any protest that such allegations are false or lacking evidence is seen as evidence of the very crime the person is accused of,” he said.

“The person being accused is left to prove their innocence – while the accuser’s word is viewed as sacrosanct and unquestionable.

Injustice occurs

“This Kafkaesque state of affairs forces the victims of false claims to remain quiet about the injustice perpetrated against them.”

AfriForum campaign officer Charné Mostert said no person could reasonably expect another person to accept guilt and atone for a crime they did not commit.

"Yet this is exactly what happens when false claims of racism are levelled against a person. We would like to see that stop," she said.