Axe to fall on ANC deployees who fail to deliver, says Ramaphosa

The ANC is facing unprecedented challenges such as the loss of parliamentary majority and having to govern within a coalition.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised decisive action against ANC public representatives found not complying with the party’s decision to prioritise improved delivery.

He said an axe would fall on a public representative who is lax in performing their duty as the party would not tolerate underperformers in the service of the country.

Ramaphosa warns underperforming deployees

“We cannot and must refuse to accept poor performance. We cannot accept people who abuse the trust of our people and waste public resources.

“We must have the courage to replace deployees who are not performing the tasks they are given. We must deploy cadres that can fulfil the responsibility of the position that they occupy,” Ramaphosa said during his address at the two-day ANC lekgotla held in Boksburg at the weekend.

The party’s focus will be on implementation. “Our focus must be on getting things done and making a real and lasting difference in the lives of our people. The people of South Africa want to see us taking action to change their lives and this is what we must do without fail,” Ramaphosa said.

2026 declared year of decisive action

Focusing on implementation and fixing local government is no coincidence, but an imperative imposed on the party by the electorate.

The ANC declared 2026 as the year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy.

The lekgotla outlined six priority areas, including fixing local government and improving basic services to speed up economic transformation and ensure inclusive growth and job creation.

