Ramaphosa has already won – Limpopo

The ANC in Limpopo does not support calls for Ramaphosa to step aside.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa makes closing remarks, 13 November 2022, at the NEC meeting, held at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
Hands off our president: these are the words of the Limpopo ANC directed to those calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside ahead of the party's national elective conference next month amid his controversial Phala Phala game farm saga. The ANC in the province said calls by other sections of the party calling for Ramaphosa to step aside because of the scandal were ill-informed, lacked substance and were premature. On Sunday, party provincial spokesperson Mathole Jimmy Machaka said the ANC in Limpopo does not support calls for Ramaphosa to step aside. “In the ANC, a leader steps aside on...

