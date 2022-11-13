‘Coalitions causing instability in councils,’ says Ramaphosa as he mutes Phala Phala

Getrude Makhafola

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday criticised political party coalitions at municipalities, especially at the metros, but steered clear of the contentious Phala Phala farm burglary.

Ramaphosa gave his closing address at the African National Congress (ANC) NEC meeting held at the Naserc Expo Center.

He said the NEC discussed coalitions and “affirmed a commitment to the party’s manifesto” that outlines the improvement of service delivery at municipalities.

“Our previous and more recent experience with coalitions showed that they tend to contribute to instability in councils. The ANC NEC reaffirmed its principled approach towards a coalition government.

“This is based on the need to advance the achievement of our manifesto commitments, particularly to build local democracy and service delivery and improve accountability to citizens.”

ANC’s declining support

The ANC’s control of key metros started waning after the 2016 local polls and has since failed to gain permanent control of councils such as Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng and Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

Last week, Ekurhuleni was tipped to be going under the control of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) during a motion-of-no-confidence in DA Mayor Tania Campbell brought by the ANC. However, the agreement between the ANC and the EFF failed to carry through, leading to Campbell’s re-election, assisted by the EFF.

Ramaphosa mum on Phala Phala

The president excluded the Phala Phala saga that dominated discussions on Friday, where his opponents insisted that he resign.

Sunday’s speech concentrated largely on committees having submitted various reports and preparations for the upcoming December elective conference.

Earlier on Sunday, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told reporters during one of his regular briefings that calls for his boss to step down were disingenuous, as there were no criminal charges laid against the president.

Ramaphosa is looking to win a second term in December but has been under pressure to publicly explain what happened at his game farm, where cash in foreign currency was stolen during a burglary in 2020.

The details of the burglary were first reported by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, who opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa this year, accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the burglary.

Following the revelations, opposition parties and factions within the ANC put pressure on the president to answer to South Africans or resign from his post.

The cash was reported to have come from a businessman who went to the game farm to purchase a buffalo.

