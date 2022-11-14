Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
14 Nov 2022
5:25 am
Politics

Booting Cyril Ramaphosa ‘too risky’ for ANC

Brian Sokutu

As foes of President Cyril Ramaphosa pile on pressure for him to step aside, analysts caution this could spell ‘disaster’ for the upcoming conference and 2024 polls.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa makes closing remarks, 13 November 2022, at the NEC meeting, held at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
The removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the run-up to the ANC national elective conference next month over the Phala Phala saga could throw the all-important gathering into jeopardy, political experts warned. Booting him now will also have serious implications for the party's performance in the 2024 national polls, they claimed. Ramaphosa is said to have battled an offensive staged by his detractors in the national executive committee (NEC) calling on him to step aside over the Phala Phala burglary, involving allegations of cash stashed on his farm. Can ANC win without Ramaphosa? While those leading the charge to unseat...

