Ramaphosa signals foreign policy continuity with appointment of Lamola

Lamola takes over from former International relations minister Naledi Pandor

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola addressing the meida at the ICJ in The Hague. Photo: Screengrab of video.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signalled the continuation of South Africa’s foreign policy with the appointment of Ronald Lamola. as the new minister of International Relations and Cooperation Minister.

After two weeks of negotiation and being inaugurated for his second term as South Africa’s president, Ramaphosa finally announced his new Government of National Unity (GNU) cabinet on Sunday night.

In an address that started almost an hour late, Ramaphosa appointed 32 cabinet ministers and 43 deputy ministers from different political parties who are part of the GNU.

Lamola

Lamola who was the former Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Minister take over from former International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor, who recently announced her retirement

The 41-year-old Lamola is a former deputy president of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL).

#NationalExecutive | The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Ronald Lamola. pic.twitter.com/P4WTA4bkmF — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 30, 2024

Lamola has been on the international stage, playing a key role in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and his appointment by Ramaphosa may signal continuity in the country’s foreign policy for the seventh administration.

Ramaphosa also announced Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka deputies.

