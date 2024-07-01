Daily news update: Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet, Madonsela on Kodwa, Sekhukhune gets new coach and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced his much-anticipated new Cabinet in his government of national unity (GNU), while former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed in on the deployment of Zizi Kodwa to Parliament.

Furthermore, Sekhukhune United has officially announced the appointment of German coach Peter Hyballa.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

News Today: 1 July 2024

Ramaphosa’s GNU cabinet: These are your new ministers and deputies

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Two weeks after being inaugurated for his second term as South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced who will be in his new Government of National Unity (GNU) cabinet.

Ramaphosa made the announcement at 9pm on Sunday night.

Continue reading here

Madonsela says it’s up to ANC to deal with graft-accused Zizi Kodwa

Former Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, says it is up to the African National Congress (ANC) to reflect on the calibre of leaders that are sent to represent the party in Parliament.

Madonsela was reacting to the swearing in of former Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the seventh administration despite being criminally charged.

Continue reading here

Late GNU twist? MK party ‘seemingly’ ditches demand to fire Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma at the Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria on 31 January 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has “seemingly” thrown out its demand for the ANC to remove Cyril Ramaphosa as president before negotiating with the party.

This as negotiations over cabinet positions threatened to derail the Government of National Unity (GNU) this week.

Continue reading here

‘We’ll make SA ungovernable’: Numsa’s Irvin Jim fires warning over ‘DA cabinet’

Numsa SG Irvin Jim has weighed in on cabinet negotiations. Picture: Gallo Images

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) General Secretary Irvin Jim has warned the ANC about including the DA in cabinet, threatening to make the “country ungovernable”.

After securing just over 40% of the total vote in May’s general elections, the ANC teamed up with the DA and other political parties to form a Government of National Unity (GNU).

Continue reading here

500 litres of diesel: Six fuel thieves caught red-handed

Picture: iStock

Police have caught six suspects stealing fuel from vehicles in the North West. The group were tracked to a farm in Stilfontein last Thursday morning.

According to reports, the accused were allegedly caught stealing diesel from two construction vehicles as well as a light delivery vehicle,” said police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh.

Continue reading here

Markram proud of Proteas despite ‘gut-wrenching’ defeat

Dejected captain Aiden Markram after the Proteas lost to India in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

After falling narrowly short, Proteas captain Aiden Markram admitted their seven-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday night had been ‘gut-wrenching’ for his team.

Having progressed to their first World Cup final, however, after winning their previous eight matches on the trot, Markram said he was equally proud of his squad’s achievements at the tournament.

Continue reading here

Sekhukhune United appoint new head coach

Sekhukhune United players celebrate their opening goal scored by Elias Mokwana during the Nedbank Cup quarter final match against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday in Gqeberha. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Sekhukhune United have confirmed the appointment of German coach Peter Hyballa as their new coach of the 2024/25 DStv Premiership season.

Sekhukhune had been linked with several local coaches including Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli but have opted for Hyballa.

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Zille on GNU ‘bickering’, Eskom’s winter load shedding, Cele appeal and more