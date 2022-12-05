‘Ramaphosa not infallible or beyond criticism’ – Mbalula [Video]

Faizel Patel

Fikile Mbalula, aka Mr Fix, has also weighed in on the whole Phala Phala crisis saying the African National Congress (ANC) was indebted to late former president Nelson Mandela’s leadership.

Mbalula’s comments come after former President Thabo Mbeki demanded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting as the party deliberated over the Phala Phala scandal.

Mandela

The transport minister said Mandela was a benevolent leader.

“We are indebted to the leadership of President Nelson Mandela who never publicly rebuked ANC presidents that followed him but used internal process. It is these lessons from long history of ANC process that teaches us discipline.”

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mbalula said Madiba never attacked Mbeki when he was under pressure during an NEC meeting.

“Madiba never went public and attacked Mbeki and in that NEC, Joe Modise said Madiba give comrade Thabo a chance to lead, you had your time.”

Zuma

Mabalula also said Mbeki never attacked former president Jacob Zuma when he was leader of the ANC and the country.

“During the nine years of president Zuma, there’s a lot that happened, we characterise it as the good and the bad. President Mbeki never said a word, he respected the man in office.”

“President Zuma is faced with a number of challenges and we sympathise with him… I talk to him President Zuma and then he said ‘your top six has done things that I don’t agree with’. And then I said, baba why aren’t you talking to them?” But I understand where he comes from in terms of his issues and he thinks that the president has got something to do with that,” said Mbalula.

"We are indebted to the leadership of President Nelson Mandela who never publicly rebuked ANC presidents that followed him but used internal process. It is these lessons from long history of ANC process that teaches us discipline."



— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) December 4, 2022

Criticism

Mbalula said ANC leaders are not beyond criticism.

“The quorum of the ANC, particularly among our elders, especially for the one who is leading now, it doesn’t mean that he’s infallible, he’s above criticism, he cannot be criticised, he can,” Mbalula said.

Mbeki is expected back at Monday’s reconvened NEC meeting.

