Ramaphosa ‘orders’ Mbalula to rest after dramatic collapse

Ramaphosa said Mbalula is recovering after 'carrying a heavy burden'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to rest after his dramatic collapse during a media briefing on Thursday.

Mbalula was visibly emotional after the Constitutional Court ruled in the ANC’s favour in its case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). He was even seen wiping away tears shortly after the court ruling.

Mbalula’s collapse after court ruling

However, a short while later, the ANC’s relief turned to concern as Mbalula collapsed while speaking to the media.

Mbalula had faced mounting criticism after the IEC had refused to place 181 ANC councillor candidates on the ballot for the local government elections on 4 November.

Ramaphosa ‘ordered’ Mbalula to rest

While on the campaign trail in Cape Town on Saturday, Ramaphosa said Mbalula is “getting better”.

“He was under a lot of stress… he was carrying a heavy burden, as any secretary-general would,” said the president.

Ramaphosa said that the ANC secretary-general needs to recover before returning to work.

“We must be grateful that he led the ANC with great distinction through this whole challenge.

“He had a little bit of a health situation but he is recovering; he’s going to be back at work and I said he must rest.

“I ordered him to rest, and said ‘you’re not going back to work until I and the doctors are satisfied that you are fully OK.”

WATCH: Ramaphosa says Mbalula is recovering

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says Fikile Mbalula led his party with “distinction” during its list fiasco with the IEC.



He says he has ordered Mbalula to take time off work to rest following his collapse this week. Ramaphosa was speaking to journalists in Cape Town during his… pic.twitter.com/InpSXt3huC October 17, 2026

ANC leadership race

The ConCourt decision this week will likely reinvigorate Mbalula’s campaign to take over the reins at the ANC. The party will hold its national elective conference next year. Mbalula is expected to run for president or deputy president.

He criticised some factions in the ANC who used the IEC matter to put pressure on him.

“There are others who used this temporary matter to sustain factional tendencies in our organisation. ANC members must learn, and they must respect leadership. Where we have erred, we will never run away to come back to you to apologise.

“We must not use these issues to sustain factional tendencies in our organisation. We could all see that the ANC was up against each other, and I am in tears because I was singled out and attacked even by people I work with in my own collective. Even when I gave them reports, it’s not that they did not believe it; it’s because they want to catch Fikile Mbalula,” he said.