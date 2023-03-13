Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
13 Mar 2023
5:10 am
Politics

Analyst predicts trouble for Ramaphosa, despite PP report clearing him of wrongdoing

Brian Sokutu

As ANC and South Africa's president Ramaphosa is ‘untouchable’, says one political analyst.

President Ramaphosa at a podium.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP
While former intelligence boss Arthur Fraser kept mum on acting Public Protector (PP) advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s preliminary Phala Phala report seemingly clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of wrongdoing, a political analyst said the dust was far from settling. Phala Phala report leaked The exoneration of Ramaphosa by Gcaleka comes despite the SA Revenue Service (Sars) finding it had no record of the millions in cash said to have been paid to the president’s farm manager in 2019 by Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa being declared upon entry to South Africa. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s visit to Phala Phala a ‘well-calculated tactical move’ Gcaleka...

Read more on these topics