Ramaphosa’s response to state capture report shows ‘he’s protecting ANC, not the country’

Duvenhage said Ramaphosa didn't say anything about implementation, or mention colleagues in his Cabinet who have been implicated.

ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to a crowd in Alexandra stadium in Alexandra, 25 October 2021 as part of the ANC's campaign ahead of local goverment elections. Picture: Neil McCartney
President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has, according to experts, once more failed to protect South Africa as he chose to protect the ANC instead and did not announce action against Cabinet members named in the report by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. In his address to the nation on Sunday, a day after submitting Cabinet's 76-page report to parliament, Ramaphosa said “the people of South Africa are tired of corruption and want it to end”. “The government is committed to combating corruption in all its forms, in every part of government and in every...

