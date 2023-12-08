Ramaphosa says Mavuso Msimang’s resignation ‘regrettable’, ‘ANC continues to grow’

According to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, the concerns raised by Msimang are being attended to.

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says although veteran Mavuso Msimang’s resignation was “regrettable”, the party continues to grow.

Msimang resigned from the party on Wednesday, citing the stagnant economy, corruption and struggling SOEs such as Eskom and Transnet.

“The litany of economic and social woes, crime, unemployment, destitution – associated with my beloved ANC is not only embarrassing but also defies enumeration,” he said in his resignation letter.

“It is a matter of public record that for over a decade I have added my voice to many others who have consistently decried and disapproved of corruption and its harmful by-products of nepotism and incompetence.

“The response of the leadership to this constructive censure has, at best, been a shoulder shrug and a promise to do something about it.

“At worst those who seek change by raising their voices endure slurs or are met with downright hostility,” he wrote.

Ramaphosa on Msimang

Reacting to the resignation on Thursday, Ramaphosa said he was “sorry” Msimang had come to the decision to resign.

“But we all join the ANC on a voluntary basis as individuals, and he has reached a stage where he would like to step down from being a member of the ANC. The ANC continues to grow, there are many other members who join the ANC on a continuous basis,” said Ramaphosa.

“We do regret the decision he has taken, and I’m rather pleased that he said he would want to continue with other matters about our country. With time maybe he will be able to participate with us again.

“We still hold him in high regard, I regard him in the highest regard. He’s one of our outstanding veterans and I’m sorry that he has come to this decision.”

Concerns ‘being attended to’

In an interview with Metro FM on Thursday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the concerns Msimang raised in his resignation letter were being attended to.

“I met with him two weeks ago, and raised issues about integrity. We have placed those issues on the agenda, they’re being attended to,” said Mbalula.

Although Mbalula said Msimang’s resignation was regrettable, he called on ANC veterans to refrain from publicly “attacking” the party.

“Renewal embraced all of those things. It is regrettable and we don’t take it lightly that somebody we look up to is leaving us. The ANC will always reflect on this moment, it’s not something we take lightly when someone leaves the party,” he said.