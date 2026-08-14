Ramaphosa tells African leaders that South Africans are ashamed of the actions of anti-illegal migration movements

Ramaphosa remarked on the June 30 anti-illegal immigration marches.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans are ashamed of the ill-treatment towards foreign nationals in the country, especially those from the diaspora.

He was speaking at the Southern African Development Community (Sac) public lecture in eThekwini on Friday. He was the keynote speaker.

“I repeat, as South Africans, we are deeply concerned and ashamed that people from other nations, some of whose leaders are here, were treated badly and were even forced to leave the country under threat of violence.

“The criminal actions of a few within our communities are a repudiation of the solidarity upon which this southern African is built. We cannot preach integration at summits and practice exclusion in the streets of our countries.

“I say this as a South African to South Africans to South Africans first of all but this is a broader challenge to which we must apply ourselves a community,” he said.

A shared heritage

Ramaphosa told his audience that Southern Africa is a product of historic migrations that have taken place across the continent over the years.

“Migration accounts for much of the diversity, as well as the vibrancy and richness of this nation.

“You just have to move to our various countries in southern Africa, and you will find people speaking almost similar languages, meaning that we are one people,” he said.

Solutions to illegal migration

Ramaphosa said SADC should come up with policies that enable integration and legal migration in the diaspora.

“Now as we work towards Vision 2050, we should seek a region in which people are able to freely move according to established principles, protocols and laws. This means we must work together to address the conditions that drive migration,” he said.

ANC on deportations

Meanwhile, the ANC has welcomed the efforts that the Border Management Authority (BMA) have made in deporting illegal immigrants. This comes after the agency announced that more than 89 000 people have been processed for repatriation or deportation since 7 June 2026.

“The ANC recognises this as an important demonstration of the capacity and effectiveness of the BMA in fulfilling its mandate to secure South Africa’s borders and ensure that immigration laws are administered fairly, consistently and in accordance with the Constitution,” said the party’s communications manager, Mangaliso Khonza.

He said the ANC further believes that effective border management must go hand in hand with cooperation with neighbouring states and the broader SADC region.

“South Africa is committed to the principles of African solidarity and peaceful coexistence, while recognising that solidarity cannot mean the abandonment of sovereign responsibility to manage our borders,” he said.