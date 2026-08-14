Modiba confident Bafana can conquer Africa again

'I think we need to set our standards up there,' Modiba said.

Aubrey Modiba believes Bafana Bafana have what it takes to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by building momentum from their impressive 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Modiba one of Bafana’s best

Modiba has been a key figure in the national team under former coach Hugo Broos, helping Bafana reach the last 32 of the World Cup for the first time.

The Mamelodi Sundowns left-back was also part of the squad that finished third at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, securing a bronze medal. With Broos having left his post, Modiba paid tribute to the Belgian coach for his contribution to South African football.

“Firstly, I just want to say thank you to him for everything that has done for South African football. Winning a bronze medal and making history at the world cup and going for so many games unbeaten,”he said.

“One thing people don’t talk about is that he came in when we were 74th or something on the FIFA to 54 and it’s a huge milestone and we’re grateful to him.

‘I wish him all the best’

“‘I am thankful) for everything that has done for me and the whole country. I wish him all the best and like you said a good dancer knows when to leave the stage.”

Pitso Mosimane is expected to take over the Bafana hotseat after the SAFA NEC unanimously voted for him to succeed Broos. Modiba, meanwhile, believes Bafana can go all the way at the AFCON and end their long wait for a second continental crown.

South Africa’s only AFCON triumph came in 1996, but 31-year-old feels the team can now set its sights on winning the tournament again.

“We have to qualify for major tournaments. We got to the semifinal and I believe that we can win it again as a country because I think we need to set our standards up there,” Modiba concluded.