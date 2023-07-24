Ramaphosa urges Women’s League to help ANC win 2024 election

By Faizel Patel

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the Women’s League to help the governing party win the 2024 national election.

Ramaphosa delivered his address at the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) Conference closing ceremony on Sunday night.

New leadership

Sisisi Tolashe, the deputy minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, was voted in as the new president of the ANC Women’s League beating Bathabile Dlamini, who was seeking re-election.

Lungi Gcabashe was elected as deputy president while Nokuthula Nqaba got the nod for secretary-general.

The other elected leaders of the ANCWL are MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae voted in as treasurer-general and Dina Pule as deputy secretary-general.

Help ANC win in 2024

With the Ramaphosa camp solidifying its strength in ANCWL with Tolashe, the president made it clear the league has an important role to play in the upcoming 2024 national election.

“As women, you have an important role to play also in the forthcoming election. I will be relying on you to ensure that you raise the voice, the campaign and the presence of the African National Congress right throughout the country.“

“As we go around campaigning, we will find you in the frontline. And this time around, you are also going to be joined by the ANC Youth League because the ANC Youth League is awake… the young lions are going to be roaring and are going to ensure an ANC victory in the coming election,” Ramaphosa said.

More women voters

Ramaphosa said the Women’s League has an important task to mobilise women throughout society behind the ANC.

“Women make up more than half of our population. More women are registered to vote than men and voter turnout among women is noticeably higher.

“Therefore, as we approach the 2024 election, the Women’s League has an important task to mobilise women throughout society behind the ANC,” he said.

Ramaphosa also said the ANCWL occupies a “unique position” within the progress of a women’s movement to lead the fight against patriarchy.

“As this national conference has made clear, a central task of the ANC Women’s League is to organise and unite South African women in the struggle for liberation. Women are in a powerful position to drive change. They have an enormous political and social voice,” said Ramaphosa.

