Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
18 Feb 2023
5:10 am
Politics

Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle delay ‘reinforces accusations that he is indecisive’

He lost an opportunity to announce a new Cabinet before his State of the Nation Address.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa makes closing remarks, 13 November 2022, at the NEC meeting, held at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delay in announcing a Cabinet reshuffle could be due to his difficulty to filter the best find out of the ANC riff-raff that he himself created as former party chief deployer. He has no choice but to constitute the best people, experts say. One expert said the delay could be because the president was trying to find new talented people who could deliver, including those from outside of the ANC. No suitable candidates Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said it’s no wonder that Ramaphosa has not yet finished his negotiations within the ANC about who he must...

