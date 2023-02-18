State of disaster is perfect for looters

Editorial staff

Logically, we shouldn’t have to worry that the load shedding state of disaster would make a difference to ordinary consumers of electricity – that’s what the experts are saying.

So, despite what some people think might happen, we are not likely to see the ANC government further restricting private electricity supplies, by forcing us to turn off our geysers, pool pumps and lawnmowers or – heaven forbid! – our electric blankets.

On the other hand, there was, logically and scientifically speaking, little reason during the Covid state of disaster to impose bans on smoking and booze, never mind on the sale of open-toed shoes and cooked chicken.

ALSO READ: Sona debate: ‘Resolving electricity crisis is top priority for 2023,’ Ramaphosa

But this is, after all, the ANC and logic is not one of the strong suits of either the party, or its leadership. It might, therefore, come to pass that Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma – if she remains in that position – decides to at least further restrict power allocations to households.

In other words, imposing load shedding in addition to load shedding. Energy experts believe that is unlikely, not in the least because Eskom and some municipalities already have the ability to remotely switch off geysers and, in some cases, immobilise pool pumps.

ALSO READ: ANC’s planned Eskom State of Disaster could drive SA to total financial collapse

Yet, while ordinary citizens might not get hit the way they did in the Covid panic – and perhaps the ANC has learned the lesson that overreach is damaging – the electricity disaster regulations are far more likely to pose an even greater threat to the country.

Relaxation of procurement rules was, as we saw in Covid, tantamount to declaring open season for the looters in the ANC.

The regulations may also enable the circumventing of pesky environmental regulations to allow the deployment of Gwede Mantashe’s beloved powerships.

READ MORE: ‘Declaring Eskom crisis a national state of disaster will reduce load shedding’ – DA

More than anything, disaster regulations will enable short cuts to be taken. And the ANC loves short cuts.