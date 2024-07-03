Ramaphosa’s ‘rainbow Cabinet’ is a hit

Ramaphosa's Cabinet, shaped by coalition needs, includes minorities and youth for a true 'rainbow Cabinet'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has done his best to address various demographic and other factors necessary for nation-building, experts believe.

He also brought calm to the country in the composition of the government of national unity (GNU) – but could not take full credit for his “rainbow Cabinet”, Prof Dirk Kotzé from Unisa said.

From gender equity, generational mix, minority and regional representation, among others, the Cabinet representation had gone beyond the rainbow nation.

A true ‘rainbow Cabinet’

Ramaphosa had introduced minorities – such as whites, coloureds and Indians – in the Cabinet mix to become a true “rainbow Cabinet”, experts say.

But the mixed Cabinet it was not of his own making, said Kotze.

It is a phenomenon brought about by the need for a united government. “Ramaphosa had no choice but to implement the inevitable as the members came from their respective political parties to be part of the GNU.”

This time round, the Cabinet has more people in their 30s and 40s.

“There was so much youth around, Ramaphosa could not avoid appointing them into the Cabinet.

“In terms of women representation, the president has done slightly better but not significantly,” Kotzé said.

He cited the new minister of international relations and cooperation: Ronald Lamola is 40 years old and joined the last Cabinet at the age of 35.

“Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube is 34, and the new Deputy Minister of Finance Ashor Sarupen is 36.”

Sarupen joined the DA at the age of 17 in 2006.

Kotzé said Ramaphosa might have the minorities in mind when he appointed Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie as minister of sport, recreation arts, and culture and Freedom Front Plus’ leader Dr Pieter Groenewald as minister of correctional service.

McKenzie and Groenewald represent coloureds and Afrikaners

The two leaders were seen as representing the coloureds and Afrikaners.

The president might have taken the Zulu ethnic factor into account and ensured members from the ANC and IFP from KwaZulu-Natal were accommodated in his Cabinet, in addition to the new ANC chief whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli.

But Kotzé stressed that the FF+ did not campaign on the ticket of a volkstaat or the recognition of Orania, but on recognising the Afrikaans language and culture because the party was careful not to lock itself into an ethnic corner.

He said the FF+ preferred to associate itself with coalition government, hence it signed the Multi-Party Charter and was willing to be part of the GNU.

“The idea of self-determination is not a party agenda, it’s not what they want,” Kotze said.

“The FF+ regard themselves as part of the GNU. They don’t talk about volkstaat, they don’t want their own state, they are more of a team player – similarly to the IFP which does not talk about a Zulu separation,” Kotze said.