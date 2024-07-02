Foes put differences aside ‘for the good of the country’

The ANC and DA form the largest partnership in South Africa's GNU, aiming for unity and effective governance.

Once foes and now constituting the biggest partnership bloc in the government of national unity (GNU), the ANC and DA listened to the will of the people, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Writing in his weekly letter, Ramaphosa yesterday described the GNU formation as “a significant moment in our country’s democracy”.

“We have made good on our promise to the South African people to work together as political parties for the good of the country and to deliver a government that will be united in action and purpose.

ALSO READ: GNU and new cabinet must not squander goodwill and confidence – BLSA

“This provides a firm basis for greater stability, coherence and a focus on implementation,” said Ramaphosa.

Even in some of the world’s most established democracies, the formation of multiparty governments was “often protracted and fraught with challenges”.

“That we have reached this pivotal point in just over four weeks since the election results were announced is a credit to our constitutional order.

“It is also testament to the authentic, collaborative spirit that has underpinned the negotiations over the past few weeks.

Parties come together

“This is the first time in South Africa’s history that such a broad range of parties, from across the political spectrum, will constitute a government,” Ramaphosa wrote.

“In mandating us to form a government that serves all, the South African people have a rightful expectation that the seventh administration begins its work as soon as possible,” he said.

South Africans, said Ramaphosa, appreciated that “a GNU is the best way to take our country forward”.

“As political leaders, we must prove ourselves worthy of the trust our citizens have placed in this government.

“The partnership between the GNU parties is guided by a statement of intent, which outlines fundamental principles and a minimum programme of priorities.

“All the parties have made a commitment to respect the constitution and to promote an accountable and transparent governance, evidence-based policy and decision-making, the professionalisation of the public service, integrity and good governance.”

ALSO READ: Business and economists response to new cabinet mainly positive

The incoming government “will prioritise rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and the creation of a more just society by tackling poverty and inequality”.

“It will continue the economic reforms that are underway in key industries like electricity, telecommunication, water and transport,” he added.

Embracing former president Thabo Mbeki’s vision of a national dialogue, Ramaphosa pledged the incoming GNU government would “work together with other formations to convene a national dialogue – the spirit of partnership and collaboration”.

Reflecting on the Cabinet composition, Steenhuisen conceded that the road to reaching the power-sharing deal was marked by tough negotiations.

“The DA was never in this for positions, for their own sake, which is why we refused to accept watered-down compromises.

“And why we drove a hard bargain at times to ensure that the portfolios we get are of real substance,” said Steenhuisen.

DA will ensure dodgy tenders investigated

“We are also pleased that the negotiations reaffirmed the agreed-upon mechanism to break deadlocks on policy matters – that any suspicious tenders issued in departments, now under DA control – will be swiftly investigated and that senior civil service appointments will not be obstructed or politicised.

“Our dual objective was to ensure that we secured meaningful influence in government, while delivering on our election pledge to rescue South Africa from parties that seek to tear up our country’s constitution.”

The GNU will soon hold its first Cabinet lekgotla “to collectively develop the programme of government for the next five years”., Steenhuisen said.