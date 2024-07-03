Daily news update: Ministers to earn R2.68m | SA high jumper found dead | MK nominates Hlophe for JSC

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, South Africa’s bloated cabinet will cost taxpayers R2.68 million per year, former SA high jumper and world champion Jacques Freitag was found dead in Pretoria, and the MK party has nominated impeached High Court judge John Hlophe for a seat on the Judicial Service Commission.

Also, the DA’s Helen Zille said the ANC has dealt unfairly in their negotiations over cabinet positions in Gauteng, and Skeem Saam actress Inno Sadiki’s home was destroyed in a devastating fire.

News today: 3 July 2024

SA ministers to earn R2.68m per year, excluding homes and VIP protection

The increase in ministerial positions for the government of national unity (GNU) has raised questions about the cost of South Africa’s bloated Cabinet.

The out-of-service chamber of the National Assembly. Picture: Twitter/@ParliamentofRSAPicture:

The annual salaries for the 32 ministers and 42 deputy ministers will reach a little over R180 million per year alone. Ministers will get R2.68 million, while their deputies will pocket R2.2 million, annually.

Continue reading

High jumper Jacques Freitag found dead in Pretoria — reports

Former SA high jumper and world champion, Jacques Freitag, who’d been missing for several weeks, has been found dead in Pretoria.

Former SA high jump champion Jacques Freitag. Picture: Gabriel Bouys/AFP

According to Netwerk24, the 42-year-old’s body was discovered in Pretoria West on Monday afternoon. The publication said he had been shot and his body was found in the veld in the area of the Zandfontein cemetery.

Continue reading

MK party nominates John Hlophe for JSC

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has nominated impeached Western Cape High Court judge John Hlophe for a seat on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Impeached Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Members of the National Assembly (NA) will sit to decide which members will form part of their respective delegations to the JSC on Tuesday.

Continue reading

DA says no deal with ANC: ‘We will not be dictated to’ – Zille

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille said despite the progress in negotiations between the DA and the African National Congress (ANC), the parties have not reached an agreement in Gauteng.

Zille said the DA in will continue engaging the ANC in Gauteng to find “common ground.” Photo: X/@Our_DA

Zille was speaking during an urgent press conference on Tuesday night after the DA in Gauteng failed to reach a deal with the ANC after deadlocked negotiations over cabinet positions that were held behind closed doors.

Continue reading

‘MK party desperately needs an elective conference’ – analyst

The removal of Arthur Zwane as secretary-general and Danisa Zulu as treasurer-general has raised questions about the future of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Supporters of MK Party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Zwane was believed to have resigned at the instruction of leader Jacob Zuma, illustrating the grip the former President has on every facet of the party.

Continue reading

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Inno Sadiki’s home destroyed in devastating fire (VIDEO)

The home of actress and podcaster Inno Sadiki has burnt down.

Skeem Saam actress Inno Sadiki. Picture: Instagram/@innosadiki

According to her twin sister, Millicent Mashile, Sadiki and her family lost all their belongings.

Continue reading

Makhadzi’s management clears the air on Sars and ‘mashonisa’ woes

An episode of Makhadzi opening up about her financial struggles on Podcast and Chill has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Multi-award-winning singer, Makhadzi. Picture: Instagram/@makhadzisa

During the interview, Makhadzi revealed that she had to borrow money to attend the 19th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Continue reading

Springbok team named for first Ireland Test: Kwagga at eighthman, Pollard at 10

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named his team, packed with World Cup stars, to take on Ireland in the first of two Tests at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

Kwagga Smith will play No 8 for the Boks against Ireland on Saturday. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi, who plays his club rugby for Racing 92 in Paris, will captain the team from the side of the scrum and is joined in the back row by Pieter-Steph du Toit and Kwagga Smith at No 8.

Continue reading

Reports: Mokwena to leave Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena is headed for a shocking exit at Mamelodi Sundowns due to a fallout with Sporting Director Flemming Berg. That is according to SABC Sport who are reporting that all is not is not well within the Sundowns camp.

Rulani Mokwena, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Mokwena is only a year into his four-year contract extension but tensions between him and Berg have apparently reached boiling fever with the coach set to leave the club despite guiding them to yet another DStv Premiership title last season.

Continue reading