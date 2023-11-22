Recall of SA, Israel ambassadors not the end

In the age of digital technological advancement, it is easier to consult with anyone across the globe, but when it comes to diplomacy, a recall for consultation means a face-to-face encounter with your president or foreign minister. According to department of international relations and cooperation deputy minister Alvin Botes, the recall of diplomats for consultation from either side is “a substantive political signal showing the discontent of a government with a foreign government”. While the recall of SA and Israeli ambassadors for consultation meant a temporary end of diplomatic ties, it did not mean it was the end of the…

In the age of digital technological advancement, it is easier to consult with anyone across the globe, but when it comes to diplomacy, a recall for consultation means a face-to-face encounter with your president or foreign minister.

According to department of international relations and cooperation deputy minister Alvin Botes, the recall of diplomats for consultation from either side is “a substantive political signal showing the discontent of a government with a foreign government”.

While the recall of SA and Israeli ambassadors for consultation meant a temporary end of diplomatic ties, it did not mean it was the end of the ties.

Botes explained: “The action itself is technically called consultation, which is the action of asking the ambassador personally about critical topics or situations.”

“The head of state or the minister of foreign affairs typically call for consultation.”

“After all, the ambassador is the personal representative of one state. Politically speaking, the affected country is not happy with some actions the other country did.”

“When the ambassador leaves the country, the rest of the diplomatic relations can still work – headed by a chargé d’affaires, a person appointed to act as head of a diplomatic mission in a foreign country, while the ambassador is away.”

“However, communication between the two countries becomes very difficult.”

“Diplomatic revocation and the right of a state to send and withdraw its ambassadors are outlined in Article 2 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

“It states: ‘The establishment of diplomatic relations between states and of permanent diplomatic missions takes place by mutual consent’.”

“This clause is important in that it gives power to states to recall their ambassadors unilaterally without seeking permission from the receiving country or going through a lengthy removal process.”

