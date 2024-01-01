Removing the ANC should be SA’s New Year’s resolution says ATM

Election season has officially lifted off with opposition parties hoping to unseat the ANC in 2024.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says South Africans should make the removal of the ANC one of their New Year’s resolutions for 2024.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said 2024 provides an opportunity for South Africans to choose a new government after 30 years of ANC rule nationally.

Election Season kicks off

“For a fresh start and a better future let’s get ready to remove an unpatriotic visionless and corrupt government that has made us suffer since its installation. This we must do in protection of lives and livelihoods,” Ntshona said.

Ntshona urged all South Africans to take part in democratic processes that would usher in a new government after the elections.

“The ATM calls on citizens to be active participants in the transformation and the liberation of this country to deliver a happy and prosperous 2024,” Ntshona said.

Parties confident of victory

DA national leader John Steenhuisen also encouraged South Africans to take advantage of the opportunity to choose a new government during this year’s elections.

“We approach the general elections this year, [and] for the very first time since 1994 South Africa could have a new national government and a chance to rescue the country from the ANC there is just so much to be hopeful for this year,” Steenhuisen said.

On X, EFF leader Julius Malema also expressed his enthusiasm for the New Year.

“We made it Fighters, 2023 was our year. We remain undefeated. Happy New Year ground forces, the people of South Africa, Africa, and the diaspora. Moses Mabhida Stadium and 2024, we are ready for you; see you soon. I love you, children of the soil,” Malema said,

Meanwhile, the ANC is preparing for their annual January 8 statement, which will set the tone for the ANC’s elections strategy.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula expressed confidence on social media about the ANC’s “certain victory” at this year’s elections.

“2024 is our 2024. Victory is certain,” he earlier said on X.

‘Real political realignment’

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa predicted the year will bring “real political realignment” and change.

“2024 is going to bring real political realignment, with those that will rise to bring about social justice and change against those who have violated that very social justice and trust of people of our beautiful country by looting state resources and cheaply selling state assets,” he said.