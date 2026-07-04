Government to review Zuma’s privileges over ‘middle finger’ meeting with Ajay Gupta

Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni lambasted former President Jacob Zuma for visiting a wanted Gupta brother.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s visit to India has angered one the highest offices in the land.

Minster in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Friday gave a stinging rebuke of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party leader’s meeting with corruption accused Ajay Gupta.

Ajay and his brother Rajesh have so far avoided extradition to South Africa to face charges related to state capture allegedly committed while Zuma was president.

Zuma was accompanied by South African High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal, who was also subject to Ntshavheni’s scorn.

The minister stated that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) were investigating the visit, as well as reviewing Zuma’s post-presidency privileges.

Privileges ‘abused’

Ntshavheni was speaking during her weekly cabinet meeting briefing where she was asked about Zuma’s visit to India.

She explained that Dirco are not given the itineraries for international trips undertaken by former presidents, as notifications came in the form of funding requests.

The minister added that Zuma’s privileges may be reviewed should it be proven that he has undermined the state.

“You are aware that there are privileges extended to former state presidents, but government is entitled to review such privileges if they are abused to undermine the laws of this republic.

“This is not the first instance in relation to this particular state president that he undermines, not only the foreign policy of the country, but also the laws of the country when he is supported by the country,” Ntshavheni said.

‘Shows the type of person he is’

The minister stated that Dirco minister Ronald Lamola had requested a report from Sooklal, relaying that “drastic steps would be taken” if wrongdoing was evident.

Ntshavheni said “the messaging is very wrong” and that Sooklal and Zuma “hobnobbing” with a wanted man was unacceptable.

“It is very disturbing that a former state president can openly and unapologetically show the middle finger to South Africans.

“We have lost a lot of money through the Gupta brothers’ shenanigans in our country, and continues to show a middle finger, and claims that he wants to run this country again.

“It shows the type of person he is and it is for South Africans to judge,” Nthsavheni concluded.