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Civil society group demands answers as Zuma-Gupta reunion sparks outrage

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

6 July 2026

12:41 pm

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Zuma said he had always intended to visit his "friend and brother" Ajay Gupta.

Zuma–Gupta reunion sparks outrage: FOSA demands answers on India trip

Jacob Zuma’s meeting with Ajay Gupta in India has reignited outrage in South Africa. Picture: X/@tofolux3

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Jacob Zuma’s cosy meeting with state‑capture‑accused Ajay Gupta in India has reignited outrage in South Africa, with the Forum for South Africa (FOSA) being the latest to warn about its consequences.

It said the former president’s trip reeks of an abuse of privilege, damages the country’s global reputation and undermines the fight against corruption.

Last week, Zuma said he had always intended to visit his “friend and brother” Ajay Gupta. Zuma has since been criticised for meeting with a fugitive, with some calling it “insulting”.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said Zuma’s visit risked undermining official diplomatic processes.

Concerns about Zuma’s trip

FOSA said it is also concerned about Zuma’s visit to India, where he was seen with the state-capture-accused.

FOSA leader Tebogo Mashilompane said Zuma’s visit has once again “raised serious questions about accountability, the abuse of former presidential privileges, and the damage being done to South Africa’s international reputation”.

“South Africans have not forgotten the findings of the state capture commission, the billions of rand lost through corruption, and the devastating impact that state capture had on our economy, public institutions and millions of citizens.”

Call for clarity

Mashilompane called on the government to immediately clarify Zuma’s trip to India – specifically, who funded it, whether taxpayers carried any costs, what role Dirco or the diplomatic mission played, and why a former president appears to enjoy official support while associating with figures linked to state capture.

“South Africa cannot afford to send mixed messages to the international community. While government claims to be fighting corruption, images of a former president standing alongside figures associated with state capture undermine public confidence and damage our country’s credibility.

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“No former president should be allowed to conduct what appears to be parallel diplomacy or use privileges intended for former heads of state to advance personal or political interests. The law must apply equally to everyone, regardless of status or political affiliation,” Mashilompane said.

The role of South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, has also been questioned after he was seen at the media briefing in India.

Read more on these topics

Ajay Gupta Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) india Jacob Zuma State Capture uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

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