Civil society group demands answers as Zuma-Gupta reunion sparks outrage

Zuma said he had always intended to visit his "friend and brother" Ajay Gupta.

Jacob Zuma’s cosy meeting with state‑capture‑accused Ajay Gupta in India has reignited outrage in South Africa, with the Forum for South Africa (FOSA) being the latest to warn about its consequences.

It said the former president’s trip reeks of an abuse of privilege, damages the country’s global reputation and undermines the fight against corruption.

Last week, Zuma said he had always intended to visit his “friend and brother” Ajay Gupta. Zuma has since been criticised for meeting with a fugitive, with some calling it “insulting”.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said Zuma’s visit risked undermining official diplomatic processes.

Concerns about Zuma’s trip

FOSA said it is also concerned about Zuma’s visit to India, where he was seen with the state-capture-accused.

FOSA leader Tebogo Mashilompane said Zuma’s visit has once again “raised serious questions about accountability, the abuse of former presidential privileges, and the damage being done to South Africa’s international reputation”.

“South Africans have not forgotten the findings of the state capture commission, the billions of rand lost through corruption, and the devastating impact that state capture had on our economy, public institutions and millions of citizens.”

President Jacob Zuma was pleased to reunite with Ajay Gupta in India, describing him as a brother & friend. Zuma said some people in South Africa never approved of their friendship. Gupta introduced Zuma to a Man of God & hopes the encounter will help him win the next election. pic.twitter.com/VsrlEwR7D9 – Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 1, 2026

Call for clarity

Mashilompane called on the government to immediately clarify Zuma’s trip to India – specifically, who funded it, whether taxpayers carried any costs, what role Dirco or the diplomatic mission played, and why a former president appears to enjoy official support while associating with figures linked to state capture.

“South Africa cannot afford to send mixed messages to the international community. While government claims to be fighting corruption, images of a former president standing alongside figures associated with state capture undermine public confidence and damage our country’s credibility.

“No former president should be allowed to conduct what appears to be parallel diplomacy or use privileges intended for former heads of state to advance personal or political interests. The law must apply equally to everyone, regardless of status or political affiliation,” Mashilompane said.

The role of South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, has also been questioned after he was seen at the media briefing in India.